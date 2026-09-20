Food Review: Smoked Pizzas, Soda Pops & DIY Waffles At Tablespoon In Lower Parel

Tablespoon (tbsp) at Lower Parel |

Warm yet edgy, playful yet functional, Tablespoon (tbsp) feels like an invitation into a visually appealing industrial kitchen. Step into the space on the third floor of the mall and you will be welcomed by rustic yellow decor and matching upholstery. Metal shelves, open cabinets and stainless steel pipes running across the ceiling will grab your attention. As you settle down, the cute containers of condiments and spiced oils on the table will leave you intrigued.

You will find happiness in all forms here, be it in the vibrant decor, the open kitchen where you can catch sight of the wood-fire oven, the soda pop cans that will take you down memory lane or the generous portions of food, which range from everyday grab-and-go sandwiches and smash burgers to experimental Try Trays, Neapolitan-style pizzas, exotic mains, soft serves and DIY waffles.

In a nutshell, Tablespoon brings together four things: a trattoria, the type of casual, informal Italian restaurant; an artisanal bakery; a slow-fired smoker; and a wood-fired pizzeria.

The little surprises you'll find on the table |

Fruit-Infused Water And Playful Sodas To Brighten Up Your Table

If plain water feels a little too predictable, you can call for the fruity water that comes at a cost. Light, refreshing and infused with fresh fruits, minus the sugar, it adds just enough character to make sipping water feel more indulgent.

The soda pop cans are where things get playful. Cherry Cola leans into juicy cherry notes, Pink Lemonade balances strawberry and lemon, Raspberry Soda brings a tart raspberry-lemon twist, while Vanilla Cream Soda delivers a sweeter finish with vanilla and caramel.

The Fresh Lemon & Lime, which came in three options, mix, sweet and salted, did not quite live up to the novelty, but the Cherry Cola with gorgeous-looking, plump, sweetened cherries was quite an enjoyable drink.

The Soda Pops at Tablespoon |

Salads & Starters: A Saucy, Smoky, Juicy Feast Awaits You

Feta cheese comes sandwiched among chunks of juicy watermelon in the WTF salad. However, what makes this simple dish spectacular is the fact that the watermelon chunks are juicy and cold, and the cheese is generous. It comes topped with balsamic vinegar, toasted pistachios and microgreens.

Among the small plates, the juicy Belgian Pork Ribs let you experience Tablespoon's slow-fired smoking technique. The rich, savoury hickory-smoked pork was beautifully cooked, tender and falling off the bone.

Watermelon and feta cheese salad, and Chicken Mediterranean Tray |

Their Try Trays are a novelty, and you have got to save room for one of the four options. I opted for the CXMD, that is, the Chicken Mediterranean served with garlic pita bread, spicy green hummus, chicken and pickled vegetables. Very satisfying and filling, this dish can qualify as a meal on its own.

The Tuscan Sandwiches come with a double crunch and fries on the side, and their smash burgers, especially the Grilled Lamb Burger, are highly recommended. However, I chose to go with the pizzas instead and was not disappointed.

I would recommend that you ditch the Classic Margherita and opt for the Spicy Honey Margherita, which pairs gooey mozzarella and fresh basil with chilli, paprika, vodka sauce and a drizzle of hot honey for a sweet-spicy kick.

The Spicy Honey Pepperoni gives the classic pepperoni pizza a fiery twist, swapping pork pepperoni for chorizo and tomato sauce for creamy vodka sauce, finished with hot honey, chilli and paprika.

Spicy Honey Margherita and Spaghetti Marinara |

Mains With Big, Bold Flavours

The Spaghetti Marinara is hard to resist, with a rich tomato sauce, sweet-and-sour vegetable caponata and creamy burrata on top. The crisp, golden garlic bread is perfect for mopping up every last drop of sauce.

The Charcoal Radiatori is another standout and well worth every rupee. With an extensive pasta menu, you will be spoilt for choice. You can also build your own pasta or pizza while watching chefs in the open kitchen roll out dough and finish pasta with a generous shower of cheese.

Among the big plates, the Tenderloin Steak is a smoky ode to the grill, served medium-rare with juicy pink meat and creamy truffle mash.

Nutella Banana Waffle and Tiramisu |

Saving The Best For Last

Tablespoon’s desserts promise a sweet ending to every meal. Build your own waffle with a tempting selection of toppings, or pick a signature creation. The Nutella Banana combines rich chocolate and sweet banana with a satisfying hazelnut crunch.

The Very Berry lives up to its name with blueberries, berry compote and maple syrup, while peanuts, pecans and caramel come together in Going Nuts. The Tiramisu was a 10/10, layering mascarpone, coffee, cocoa and ladyfingers.

Soft-serve fans can create their own treat with a vanilla or chocolate base, sauces and cereals. For something fuss-free, try the Cinnamon Toast, made with vanilla ice cream, Biscoff and caramel.

Address: Third Floor, Phoenix Palladium Mall, 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Cost for two: ₹2,500 approximately