Food Review: Fiori, The Viral Cafe That's Serving Up Meals With A Picture-Perfect View

Fiori |

Headed to Fiori over the weekend? Be prepared to wait. Long queues outside the cafe are a common sight. However, the waiting is what also makes this place so desirable — people want to go past the waiting area just to get a glance of what's inside. And trust me, the wait is worth the dreamy experience that awaits you the minute you set foot into this cafe with glass walls overlooking a green lawn and a ceiling that lets natural light stream in beautifully.

Charming selfie corners await you at Fiori

There's something very aesthetic about being seated here, watching the bright blue sky — or the rain — and enjoying a sip of coffee. Go classic with an Espresso, Americano, Cortado, Latte, Cappuccino or try out one of their specialties: Bombon (double espresso over condensed milk, topped with hot milk foam), Mocha, Miel (single espresso, cinnamon honey and milk) or Flat White, which is a kind of espresso extracted over peanut butter and paired with a textured milk. There's quite literally a coffee for every mood.

Spiced Cottage Cheese Burger and Cherry Bomb |

Cup of solace

Their list of iced coffees is equally exhaustive, and they also offer manual brews. Among their special teas, the Breather is an excellent choice for anyone choosing calm over chaos. A blend of eucalyptus, fennel, ginger, peppermint, clove and licorice root, the aroma of this herbal decaf is soothing enough to make you relax.

Their Signature Hot Chocolate, topped with whipped cream, orange zest and sea salt, is the kind of drink that needs to be savoured slowly, one sip at a time. However, the clear crowd favourite is the sweet and tangy Cherry Bomb mocktail, glistening in vibrant shades of orange and yellow. Almost every table in sight had a glass of this strawberry, orange juice, lime and fizz drink.

Watermelon Feta Salad and Leek Potato soup |

Food for people who like the pleasures of life to be simple

If you'd like to start with a refreshing salad, call for the deceptively simple Watermelon Feta Salad. Sweet chunks of watermelon, salty feta cheese, fresh, crunchy arugula leaves, balsamic reduction and toasted almond flakes make it the kind of plate you want to begin a leisurely lunch with.

Creamy Mushroom and Roasted Tomatoes are comforting choices among the soups, but the Leek Potato effortlessly steals the show. A generous swirl of creme fraiche and caramelised onions lends a gentle sweetness to the dish that's topped with chilli oil for that extra flavour.

Light, smoky and full of bright colours and textures, the fresh jackfruit on a crisp tostada shell is a seasonal treat that shouldn't be missed. A drizzle of homemade BBQ sauce, fresh mango salsa and coriander aioli bring the flavours of Mexico to the dish. Guacamole on Toast nails the taste test and is simple yet perfect — just the breakfast you can call on repeat.

Jackfruit on a tostada shell, and Guacamole on Toast |

Generous mains with farm-fresh ingredients

The pizzas aren't exactly old-school, but they are fuss-free, made with fresh ingredients and pack a nice punch. The Classic Margherita gets an upgrade with baby burrata and chilli oil. The Pesto Cottage Cheese pizza with roasted peppers and feta cheese is proof that simple ingredients make delicious food.

The Spiced Cottage Cheese Burger with sundried tomato pesto is a good-looking vegetarian burger. Served alongside fries and veggies, it is a whole meal by itself.

Mushroom Risotto and half and half pizza of Classic Margherita and Pesto Cottage Cheese |

Risotto gets a pride of place in the menu, and you'll find several options like the Mushroom Risotto, Yellow Pumpkin Risotto with Ricotta Cheese, and Sundried Tomato Risotto with marinated feta cheese.

Tossed in truffle butter, the rich, creamy, comforting Mushroom Risotto filled with umami notes was perfectly al dente and a pleasure to eat.

Dutch Truffle Chocolate Cake and Deconstructed Tiramisu |

Dessert is never out of question at this cafe

When at Fiori, a few more calories won't hurt, and that's why you should save some room for dessert.

Call for the Dutch Truffle Chocolate Cake, and it arrives on the table in a puddle of creme anglaise, which is definitely the 'icing on the cake'. The brilliant white silky custard balances the deep cocoa richness of the pastry, and you might just end up licking the bowl and leaving no traces!

It's hard to settle for just one scoop of the Deconstructed Tiramisu that's served with a creamy coffee sauce. The serving is huge and sinfully indulgent.

Address: Regenta SGS Greenotel, Gawliwada, Rao Colony, Lonavala

Cost for two: ₹2,500/- for two (approx.)