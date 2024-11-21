Food Review: Sindhi Food Festival At Via Bombay Is A Tribute To The Authentic Flavours Of Sindh

Mumbai: Sindhi Food Festival At Via Bombay | Swarna Srikanth/FPJ

Be it the flavourful Dal Pakwan or the aromatic Thadal, Sindhi cuisine comprises a bunch of delicacies that satisfy every foodie's craving. We recently enjoyed a special menu of promising Sindhi dishes at the Sindhi Food Festival in Mumbai. Being hosted at Via Bombay in Chembur, this festival offers people 19 authentic recipes sourced from Sindhi households.

From savouring delicious food and sipping refreshing drinks to clicking pictures at the festive decor, here we share our experience of attending the Sindhi Food Festival, which looks forward to serving the regional cuisine to people till the end of November.

Ashesh Sajnani, Founder of Via Bombay and one of the curators of this food fest, termed the celebration a "tribute to Sindhi roots". "The idea of the Sindhi Food Festival came from thinking about people who have migrated to Bombay and made this city their home. They culturally miss their cuisine. Both Executive Chef Ajay and I being Sindhis, we wanted to present our traditional food preparations to the people of Mumbai", he said.

As we entered the restaurant, we were welcomed by Debashis serving us a Thadal, a cooling drink that gave us the “Aha” feeling on a sunny day. The mocktail carried a soothing aroma of cardamom and was garnished with rose petals. At every sip, it came as a great blend of almond and poppy seeds.

Debashis serving us a refreshing Thadal | Swarna Srikanth

We then browsed their menu to try out some of their offerings. It included 19 desi food items and beverages: Seyal Pav, Chicken Kofta with Chicken Keema, Tidali Dal with Dhodho, Patiala Lassi, Saffron Martini, and more.

Wanting to try some crispy starters first, we asked for a plate of Arbi Tuk, a very popular Sindhi snack involving taro roots and tantalising spices. While its quantity was a little disappointing, its crispy texture and mouth-watering seasonings made the dish a hit.

Arbi Tuk | Swarna Srikanth

Another starter, which we would rather consider a hearty meal, is Seyal Pav. We would call this a “Pav in disguise”, as it covers itself with Sev. Served hot, it kisses your palate with the tastes of garlic and coriander along with the fluffiness of the bread. While this is a vegetarian pick, you could order Seyal Machi if you love seafood, especially the tender Surmai fish.

Seyal Pav | Swarna Srikanth

We then tried the Dal Pakwan, which was prepared at the live counter by Chef Mitesh Bhalerao. This was served along with a lip-smacking chutney which blended the goodness of mint leaves, ginger, raw mangoes, and jaggery.

Chef Mitesh Bhalerao preparing Dal Pakwan at the live counter | Swarna Srikanth

As we were taking the initial bites of this satisfying Sindhi delicacy, Ajay Samtani told us about Dal Pakwan being "a family favourite snack that has become a cherished tradition now".

Dal Pakwan | Swarna Srikanth

Soon, Floor Manager Ashish pointed out that people from across the city including locations like Dadar, Malad, and Borivalli have fallen in love with their live counter which not only serves Dal Pakwan but also Dal Sandwich, where bread is soaked in Dal and presented with a layer of green chutney, nylon Sev, chopped beetroot and onions.

Next on our culinary journey, we enjoyed a plate of Tidali Dal with Dhodho. The healthy meal used three Dals - Green Chilka Dal, Chana Dal, and Urad Dal - to bring out the authentic taste of the Sindhi cuisine. The Dhodho, a type of Roti, was prepared with a touch of Methi and Jowar. This was certainly one of the wholesome picks from the festival menu.

Tidali Dal with Dhodho | Swarna Srikanth

We were almost full, with only some space reserved to enjoy the dessert. Maida-based Gach, one of the traditional Sindhi desserts, was brought to our table. Its bread base had a rich golden brown colour and it was gracefully topped with Rabadi. It was served with a dusting of powdered sugar, tempting us to go on a cheat day from a healthy diet plan.

Gach With Rabadi | Swarna Srikanth

To lift up the celebration mood further, we then sipped a cocktail crafted by mixologist Lokraj. He prepared a Saffron Martini by infusing the rich flavours of saffron and cardamom into vodka. The drink added freshness to our mouth and made our taste buds forget all the items we tried so far. But if you are a whisky lover, we ask you to opt for a Patiala Lassi that comes with an alcoholic twist.

Mixologist Lokraj crafting a Saffron Martini | Swarna Srikanth

Reflecting on the well-curated festival menu, Executive Chef Ajay Samtani credited all the incredible mothers behind these recipes for truly bringing the Sindhi heritage to the table. “Each dish is a tribute to the flavours our mothers and grandmothers cherished and preserved", he said. “Through this menu, we’re not only celebrating the culinary richness of Sindh but honoring the people and stories that keep these flavors alive”, Samtani concluded.

Also, when you visit the Sindhi Food Festival at Via Bombay, Chembur, before the end of this month, don't forget to take home a vibrant pinwheel as a keepsake of the experience.