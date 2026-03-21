Food Review: Rameshwaram Café Brings A Very Different South Indian Experience To Mumbai — Are You Ready?

We Mumbaites are used to a certain taste of South Indian food thanks to the Udipi restaurants in the city for last so many decades. And The Rameshwaram Café is nothing like that.

Yash Parekh, the man who brings the Bangalore franchise to Mumbai, points out that this difference is basically because Rameshwaram is Bangalore cuisine not the Tamil Nadu or Udipi one that Mumbaites are used to. “Our dosas are not thin and sambar not sweet. Idlis not round and small… quite a few things will seem different than the ones Mumbai is used to,” Yash says. “But that’s The Rameshwaram Cafe for you.”

Vada Sambar |

Sambar not sweet is welcomed by most South Indian Mumbaites, but sweetish Podi is rejected by most.

While we chat, they serve rasam, their welcome drink. It’s tasty. But I guess I am used to a little spicier, tangier and slightly watery rasam which Tamilians or Karwar/Hubli guys make. My advice to the cafe will be to serve slightly watery rasam.

Masala Tea |

Ghee Idli |

We decide that I first eat whatever is ready and whatever Chef Arvind wants me to eat. My choice can wait. Ven Pongal and Khara Bhat come in small portions as tasters to start with. The latter is their version of Upma with veggies. Ven Pongal is a subtle preparation of rice and dal cooked together with ginger, cummin, black pepper in ghee. Both are light on palate and light on stomach. I specially recommend Pongal if you like khichdi or subtle tastes like that.

Filter Coffee |

While I wait for the rest, the Filter Coffee arrives in the traditional vessels. The bigger one is too small to perform the traditional filter coffee ritual of transferring it from one vessel to other to cool it. Coffee too is average. Nothing to rave home about.

Medu Vada with Neer Chutney is next on table. Crisp medu vada that has hint of little black pepper in it. The watery (neer means water) coconut chutney is poured on it at table. Delicious. They have idlis with Neer Chutney as well.

Ghee Pudi Idli |

Puliyogare Rice |

While I eat, they get Ghee Paddu and Bangalore Idli dipped in Sambar. Squarish shaped idlis dipped in sambar are nearer idlis that we are used to than their Steam Idli – one big idli that resembles the Thatte Idli. Sambar is very good. Not too spicy, not too tangy, not sweet, just right. Ghee Paddu are small mixed grain balls that are fried in ghee and served with a zesty Tomato gujju – tomato chutney with onion, jaggery, black pepper. Must have.

Poori sagu |

Rasam Wada |

Their dosas are primarily Benne style dosas. Slightly thicker and with dollops of white butter. Served with chutneys and sambar – both unlimited. Unlimited chutney and sambar is served with vadas and idlis too. My choice is Onion Uthappam. Soft and crispy at the same time this delicious thing is served with a Veg Kurma — flavourful coconut gravy with perfectly cooked veggies.

They have quite a choice in dosas and rice. But I choose to try more varieties of rice than dosas.

Neer Dosa |

Puliyogre Rice is made specially for me without peanuts as is the Chitranna. In the former, ghee, tamarind and the original masala are the USPs. Lemon zest and udad dal along with coriander are the heroes of Chitranna. Tomato Bhat is light on palate yet tasty. The secret of the taste as per Chef Arvind is the special masala which is cumin n coriander seed forward. “Rest ingredients are kept secret!” says Chef Arvind with a smile.

Dahi Vada |

All spices come from their Bangalore factory. This helps maintain same standard taste across cities. And they use Bedgi and Guntur chillies for that flavourful zhatka.

The Bisibele Bhat is the traditional lentils and rice cooked together with veggies and spices, served with a raita. I savour the Curd Rice more. The pomegranate in it give a nice crunch.

Red Rice Puttu |

Curd Rice |

Red Rice PuttuDesserts are mandatory. Pootherekulu - thin rice paper stuffed with dry fruits, rolled into a wrap, served with a drizzle of ghee on top. Looks heavy. But when you pick it up you realise that it’s very light and the rice paper melts in the mouth leaving you to taste the ghee and dry fruit combo. Mysore Pak made inhouse is soft with slight texture that teases the palate before melting. Kesari Bhat – their version of pineapple sheera – is, thankfully, not over sweet. It’s just right in texture, ghee and sugar. Filter Coffee Softy is soft delicious ice cream with filter coffee in it and drizzled on top. Mysore Pak ice cream is passe. I finish with an extra scoop of Filter Coffee Softy.

Kesari Bath - Saffron |

You might encounter long queues. Trust Shontosh and Ashiesh to help you.

Average cost for two: ₹1,600