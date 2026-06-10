Food Review: Punchline Arrives in Bandra With Playful Cocktails, Bold Plates, and a Menu Built Around Spirit, Citrus, Sugar, Spice & All Things Nice

Walking into Punchline is like stepping into a capsule—albeit a brightly illuminated one—that whisks you away into a lively, vibrant world. The first things you notice are the orange tables and the energetic, jazzed-up, fully stocked bar, softly lit with tiny lights that immediately draw your attention. By 8 pm, the place is capable of filling to the brim even on weekdays. Blame it on the vibe, the warmth of the staff or the interesting line-up of cocktails, this newly minted place at ONGC Colony at Bandra Reclamation, has turned into a crowd favourite for all the right reasons.

Their menu is derived from paanch and built around five core elements including spirit, citrus, sugar, spice and dilution.

Take a seat and you’re welcomed with The OG, a drink that sets the tone perfectly for the evening ahead. This rum-based cocktail is infused with familiar Indian spices such as cinnamon, elaichi (cardamom), bay leaf, saffron, and clove, complemented by subtle notes of apple and apricot. Equal parts savoury and spiced, with warm aromatic undertones, it is served with an olive stuffed with blue cheese and cream cheese.

The OG and High 5 |

A closer look at the bar |

This Cocktail Bar Blends Spice, Story, & Style

The story of Punchline begins with Punch, one of the world’s oldest cocktails, a drink shaped by the rich cultural exchanges of Bombay, Madras, and Calcutta.

Here journeys begin with a sip. For those of you who prefer character over charm, there's the smoky, layered, whiskey-forward cocktail Notorious that gets its rich, nutty flavour from the sesame-infused red vermouth, burnt sherry and nuts. Every sip reveals a new secret, and it feels a finish as memorable as its name.

(Right) Salsa Punch and (left) Notorious |

For evenings that deserve something lighter and playful, there's the Punchline Paradise that offers a tropical escape with dry gin, milk oolong tea, citrus, and a mix of fruits. It's an easy-drinking option with delicate tea notes.

Going beyond the classics is the Salsa Punch—a lively cocktail that turns up the rhythm on the classic Picante. Instead of emphasising heat, it focuses on complexity, bringing together tomatoes, onions, lime juice, and fresh herbs to create a savoury, salsa-inspired cocktail with a more nuanced flavour profile.

Punchline has a funky drink called Funk You with the words inscribed on the ice |

From Pickled Fruits to Smoky Whiskey: The World of Punchline

Among the highballs, High 5 delivers a bold, tangy punch with tequila, tamarind, honey, watermelon and citrus. Strawberry-infused tequila Ooze is sweet, comforting, and features amazake, a non-alcoholic Japanese drink of fermented rice, and a flower-based infusion of chrysanthemum.

Patchouli's distinct botanical character and floral profile will appeal those who enjoy the smell of chameli. However, the idea of sipping something that so strongly evoked the aroma of jasmine felt a little less intriguing than expected.

Along with their signature cocktails, highballs, lowballs, zero ABV options, the bar also features unique "pickled packs", which allow guests to choose a spirit paired with pickles like raw mango, pineapple, passion fruit, bhokar berries, or grapes.

Dirty Martini and the Made Wings Great Again are a match made in heaven |

Personality on a Plate: Every Dish Has Character Here

The inventive drinks are the initial draw at Punchline, but wait until you get to the food menu. Expect unusual combinations like crispy arbi and tender coconut, brussels and pineapple, and cauliflower, avocado and burrata. You'll see plenty of influences from the North East, and accompanying each dish is a carefully crafted sauce.

Start off with the Crispy Proms (prawns) that's got texture and spice. The deep-fried, golden, gorgeous plump beauties come with a generous sprinkling of Malwani crumble that gives the dish a spice kick and its Bambaiya identity. On the side is a creamy aioli that is an absolute winner, balancing the sweetness of the prawns with the garlicky dip.

Chicken wings are a mainstay in every bar menu, but at Punchline, this dish is served with a twist. The Made Wings Great Again will surprise you with their outer crust of Manipuri black rice puffs that's got a nice tang and crunch.

Punchline Roast Broccoli is served with papad |

Too Many Mushroom Toast is almost like a MasterChef creation |

Vegetarians, fret not, because the veg menu is as appetising as the line-up of non-veg bar bites. Mushrooms of all kinds come together to create the Too Many Mushroom Toast. The garnish of fried enoki mushrooms gives this dish a spectacular taste and 10/10 presentation.

The Punchline Roast Broccoli, with its fiery notes, was a lovely addition to the vegetarian menu. It's spicy but in a very nice way, with fermented chili butter, black garlic, lemon verbena and pommes duchesse.

Two Good Lamb Ribs |

Chili Butter Clucker Toast |

Rich, smoky lamb ribs stacked on a plate (Two Good Lamb Ribs) — messy enough and meant to be eaten with your hands — arrive with two inconspicuous bone marrows and that turns out to be the highlight of the evening in ways one could only imagine. No, the usual side of mashed potatoes wat missed. The ribs were dunked in butter, which made the dish even better.

The Crispy Bombay Duck featuring tender coconut, pomelo, kaffir lime, strawberry ginger and pecan came highly recommended, but we ditched that for the Chili Butter Clucker Toast (smoked chicken, fennel, pickled onions and capers) only to be left second-guessing our choice. It lacked flavour and was quite pale compared to the other outstanding dishes.

Iberico Ice Cream and Sparkling Mamma |

The experience at Punchline extends well beyond the cocktail menu, with a selection of alcohol-infused desserts designed to keep the celebration going. Among the standouts is the Iberico Ice Cream, an unconventional creation that arrives topped with a green Bhavnagiri chilli alongside chunks of ripe mango. Sweet, savoury, smoky, and spicy, it's layered with crispy ham bits and smoky ghee, cleverly demonstrating that indulgence doesn't always have to rely on sweetness alone.

Don't get tricked by Sparkling Mamma's understated appearance. Made with chocolate, sparkling wine, feuilletine, and popping candies, it delivers plenty of excitement on the palate.

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Address: Punchline, Ground Floor, Shop No. 7 & 8, Geliki Bldg, ONGC Colony, Bandra Reclamation

Cost for two: Rs 3,500/- (approximately with drinks)