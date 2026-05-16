Food Review: Lisa’s Lanka Brings A Bold Sri Lankan Soul To Mumbai's Cocktail And Dining Scene

You can take a Sri Lankan out of Sri Lanka, but not Sri Lanka out of her! Despite nearly two decades in India, Lisa is as Sri Lankan as she can be. And she first translated that into a restaurant in Goa… now she brings that to Mumbai, Bandra.

Lisa’s Lanka, Lisa Sadanha’s restaurant in Bandra carries her vibes – warm and exuberant. The menu is curated by her. Cocktail menu created by Pranav but kind off supervised by her to get the Lankan element in it. You will find words like seeni sambol, poi sambol, rampe, devilled, acharu, moju etc. in the menu. Don’t even scratch you head to figure out what they mean. Either go to the end of the menu to see the meanings or better still just ask for Lisa – the chef, the owner – who is more than eager to guide you through the menu or just take it on her to order for you after understanding your taste preferences.

You are happily treated to a shot of homemade Arrack, if you like your alcohol, when you enter. A good way to start the journey with alcoholic drink is The Aliya – a simple drink with arrack, coconut water, a lime wedge served in a highball with a tall ice. Current weather just asks for it. Or the non-alcoholic Mojioto which has curry leaves as the hero and not mint. Lime juice, muddled ginger and curry leaves topped with soda and garnished with mint. Again, a saviour in this season.

Duck sliders |

Vegetarians should choose between Crisp Banana Flower Salad or Avocado Pachadi. Banana Flower Salad is spicy and not for the faint hearted. Thai bird chilli is the kick. Avocado Pachadi is a speciality but only if you are brinjal friendly. Actually, even if you are not brinjal friendly you should go for this and you won’t regret. Avo mash with raw mango salsa served with dosa crisps and a brinjal moju (roasted brinjal, mashed and mixed with traditional Lankan spices, mustard cream that Lisa makes herself, and mango chutney and organic coconut vinegar. Dosa crisps serve as spoons and fingers for this incredibly tasty moju. Try the Kadla Hummus which is also served with Dosa crisps. The black channa hummus with black pepper and sesame is a tasty twist to the normal hummus.

Bone marrow varuval |

Vegetable cutlets served with red chilli and coconut chutney took me down my childhood memory lane. The chutney is absolutely delicious.

Burnt Arrack Seafood Bouillabasse |

Wait, yes, non-vegetarians also have a good choice. The seafood lovers should opt for Burnt Arrack Seafood Bouillabasse served with Gunpowder Brioche. The soft hot brioche with generous sprinkle of homemade podi is ideal for dipping into subtle flavoured coconut gravy, with a dash of arrack, with fresh clams, prawns and squids. Sri Lankan Black Pork Belly is a right choice for pork lovers. Perfectly cooked pork belly with shallots, organic black pepper and finished with edible charcoal for colour.

Kandyan Breeze |

Time for a second round of drinks. The Estate Negroni. Their version of classic negroni where they replace gin with arrack and smoke it before pouring it over the block of ice. It is a delectable version that one can keep sipping with their pork belly or Devilled Buff/Prawns/Chicken. The spices in Devilled are the USP and they are a great accompaniment for the negroni. Ketchup, soy sauce, black pepper, Lankan spices, coconut vinegar… you can keep eating it...

Supershrimp |

Crisp Banana flower salad |

While we move to the mains, I realise that there are more choices in starters than mains. “The small plates are designed for the evening bar scene. In Sri Lanka there are only that many curry flavours and I have five of them on the menu. As for the mains we also have Kottu Maggi/ Kottu Roti, Varuval fried rice. Once guests share a few starters, they always share a main. So, more starters made more sense,” explains Lisa.

Lankan Pera |

She suggests Jaffna Curry with Parotta and I happily agree. Coconut milk gravy with Jaffna spices that comes from Jaffna... that's the USP. Have it with mutton or jackfruit, it’s the gravy that matters. You have eat with the flaky parotta or the soft, delectable hopper (happe, the Lankan version of known appam). Sri Lankan Black Pork Curry has pork that’s marinated for more than 24 hours in the spices and coconut vinegar for a delectable texture and fall-off-the-bone consistency.

Karuppu mutton Hopper |

Kandyan Breeze |

Varuval Fried Rice has options – pork n bacon, mutton, chicken, mix veg. If you love your bacon, go for it. The crisp bacon adds crunch to the rice. Since, here too, the spice is the hero, add-ons can be anything. The Street Style Maggi has to be veg to enjoy the flavours.

Colombo Street Style Maggi Noodles |

Leave space for desserts. The Spiced Palm Brulee or The Island Malt, choice is limited but delicious. Palm jaggery brulee is dusted with cinnamon and nutmeg liberally for flavours. Bailey’s gelato and Milo crumble make the Island with a crisp, caramalised roti as touile.

Fennel & Green Apple Salad |

Signature jaffna curry |

Portions are quite big. So, order with caution or just take away the remains.

Spiced creme brulee |

You can go for Merchant's Midday, the cocktail with filter coffee arrack along with the dessert. Beautifully blended with a dash of orange zest and served with dry banana as a garnish.

Rs. 4000/- for a couple with alcohol