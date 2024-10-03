 Food Review: Last Call For Brews And Bites At Woodside Inn's Oktoberfest
Indulge in exclusive craft beers like Wunder Bier and Dark Ryder, paired with German-inspired dishes, before the festival wraps up!

It’s October and the Oktoberfest is actually about to end! Sad, but true. The Woodside Inn Oktober Beer Festival ends on October 6th. So you better hurry to get your wursters and beer.

The Woodside Inn, Mumbai has a great brewery. They brewed two for the fest – Wunder Bier. A weizenbock – delectable mix of wheat, yeast and bock. And they have a lager – Helles Meister. A smooth, Bavarian beer with floral finish.

They have two more for the festival. One from Bombay Duck Brewing and one from 2 Down Beer Co. The Bombay Duck Brewing has come up with Dark Ryder – a heart brew of rye and malt. This dark beer is earthy and finishes with lovely bitterness accompanied by banana. This goes well with the crisp Pork Schnigets that come with a great hunter sauce or the German Potato Fries from the festival menu munches.

The Koelsch by 2 Down Beer Co. is crisp and perfect for the current hot and humid weather. Paired with open sandwiches or the croquettes, it is perfect. The open sandwich with mandarin orange marmalade, obatzda cheese, sun-dried tomato pesto on a rye sourdough toast is delectable. The cheese, orange and tomato flavours titillate the palate.

They don’t have the traditional pork wursters but have used chicken sausages in all their dishes for the fest, including the hot dog. The hot dog is delicious with mustard aioli and currywurst ketchup flowing out of the Broetchen bread that the juicy sausage is stuffed in.

Danube cake is a must dessert that melts in the mouth.

