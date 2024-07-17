Food Review: Indulge In Beer & Burger Fest At Woodside Inn, Mumbai

Come rains and all outlets of Woodside Inn in Mumbai gear up for their Burgers and Beer Festival. The city awaits eagerly to know what the theme this year going to be. They have had interesting themes earlier like Zodiac signs, music etc. They craft their own beers and pair them with the burgers during this fest.

“I still can't believe that, in its 17th year, Woodside Inn's Beer & Burger Festival is almost an adult! From a humble 15-day beer and burger menu, it has evolved into one of Mumbai's most celebrated months of the year,” says Pankil Shah, the director and co-owner of Woodside Inn. The theme this year is Carnival! And true to their tradition they have gone bonkers celebrating it. “This year, we celebrate in true style by taking inspiration from the world's biggest carnivals - everything from the Rio Carnival to Mardi Gras to our own Goan Carnival.”

As Pankil claims, they have a burger to represent quite a few regions of the world. Top on the list is, of course, The Goan Carni-More burger created by Chef Ralph Prazeres from Praca Prazeres, of Goa. A succulent grilled pork shoulder and pork belly patty is topped with roasted tomatoes, and pieces of Goan rosary sausages, splattered with some Pasteis de Nata aioli sauce hugged by a milk bun. The sausages are the USP which give the unique taste to the burger, in my typically Goan opinion. Unbiasedly speaking, it is the unique texture achieved after mixing the grilled shoulder and belly to make a perfect patty that brings the taste which is enhanced by the rosary sausages. It is further enhanced if you have pair it with a creamy, nutty stout crafted by Bira specially for the festival called Goan Gypsy.

Chicken lovers are in for a treat with two options – Notting Crazy and Rio Riot. Notting Crazy, as it sounds, is inspired by the Notting Hill Carnival in London. They have used, interestingly, an English Muffin to hug the grilled chicken dressed in jerky sauce, cheddar, ketchup and green Tobago sauce. The bun along with the medley of sauces that give chicken the zing is a delight to the palate. Pair it with Paradiso Tropical, an ale with orange and pineapple tang.

The Rio Riot, inspired by the Rio Carnival, is a more of a street food effused burger with chilli queso, campanha salsa enveloped by a milk bun. Pair it with Rio Redeemer, a lager cleverly crafted to give you a classic limonada base and a crisp finish.

The Rijeka Carnival of Croatia brings you the Balkan Blast – herbed lamb patty nestled in a Lepinja flatbread along with roasted red pepper, caramlised onion, aviar spread and some mozzarella. The herbs and the mozzarella with the lamb has a delectable but subtle taste. Tastes best with the Masquerader, a Sangiovese oneobeer – mix of wine and beer.

Vegetarians have a choice too. The Nigerian Yam-boree is a delicious patty of fried yam and black-eyed beans. It is served in a milk bun along with some homemade peanut suya spice, egusi sauce and honey grilled aubergines. Have it with Xtra Hoppy, an Australian pale ale with Maris Otter malt.

Aloo Pierty is another veg option. Potato patty, pineapple compote, chickpea curry sauce in a milk bun. The compote adds zing to the traditional potato and chickpea combo. Go for the wheat beer with this.

If you are not a beer person, Woodside Inn has excellent coffees, juices, and other alcoholic options as well. KC Roaster coffees are a great alternative to the beers.

This monsoon just go for the Beer n Burger fest… watch the rains pour through the huge windows and enjoy… alone or with someone special.