Food Review: EVE at Worli, Offers A Culinary Escape In A Cosy Haven

If I could live at EVE, Worli, I would. The books and the ambiance of one of the rooms there is so comforting that one feels like curling up on to the sofa with a book while the servers treat you to delicious food and cocktails.

“At EVE, we used books because they bring a cosy, timeless vibe — like every visit is a new story waiting to happen,” says Nikita Shahri, Co-founder, Chrome Asia Hospitality. “We chose the name 'EVE' because it evokes the feeling of beginnings, like the start of an adventure, and has an inviting, timeless quality. It’s all about creating an atmosphere where every evening feels like the start of something special.” You walk through a lane of books into an open area that also give you access to a few private areas and houses the bar. The areas are well lit, cosy and homely.

Chef Sanket More helps decide what to eat from quite an extensive menu. “Thought process and philosophy was to create food for all who visit us – toddler to senior citizens. So, with classics we have some new stuff as well.”

My choice of cocktails is appreciated by Sanket – Essence of Life. Lemon grass infused gin tastefully mixed with homemade kaffir lime liqueur, finished with lemon zest and tonic water. Refreshing and ideal for the current afternoons. “All liqueurs, breads, and infusions are made in-house,” informs Sanket. The sourdough toast that accompanies the scrumptious Avo and Edamame Salad is delicious enough to know that their bakery/boulangerie is benchmark for others to follow. The truffle oil salad dressing was flavoursome, yet not overpowering — something difficult to achieve knowing truffle’s strong flavour and aroma. The salad proves to be a delightful companion to the cocktail. You should also try the One in A Melon just to relish the goat cheese mousse that they serve it with.

They have quite a few sushis. I opt for Asparagus Tempura and Chicken Katsu. Carefully fried chicken katsu is rolled with rice and nori (seaweed) to create a sushi with tasty textural medley. The Ratatouille Shakshuka is their take on traditional shakshuka that comes in skillet. Baked to perfection yet leaving the eggs a little runny as desired. Do try the Shrimp Po Boy — a hot dog bun stuffed with subtly flavored shrimps, dressed with microgreens.

A must try in small plates is Eve’s Cranberry and Brie Phyllo Cups. They are like palate cleansers — delectable, fresh with homemade berry compote and a mix of mascarpone and brie cheese filled phyllo cups. Very tasty and refreshing.

The Wild Mushroom Soup is a strong recommendation from the server and chef. Again, subtle and flavourful. Also try the Vegetable Dumpling Soup and Eve’s Thukpa. Both are the restaurant’s take on the traditional and delicious.

Next on the table is Fish & Chips. Beer batter fried fish served with tarter and chips. Could have been better. The batter doesn’t really impress. However, the pizza that follows more than makes up for the disappointment. Coffee Smoked BBQ & Jalapeno Chicken Pizza. Smokey aroma and taste combined with little pungency of jalapenos finished with a coffee palate.

The Brick Pressed Chicken in the main course is absolutely delectable. Suvie cooked chicken with skin on is literally pressed by hot bricks to make the skin crisper and chicken tastier. It is demi glazed with garlic-pepper sauce that gives it the piquancy. The gravy of Mutton Kulambu Curry served with barista rice satiates the palate and how. However, the slow cooked mutton could have been a little better cooked and tender.

Desserts are inviting too. Especially the Gianduja Mousse. A sensuous chocolate and hazelnut mousse is served with berry compote, sesame brittles on a homemade coffee soil along with some edible flowers and strawberry boba and touch of vanilla Chantilly to add the zing. Chocolate lovers can also try Millionaire Brownie - a medley of dark and white chocolate served on chocolate soil with toffee snap.

Average cost for two: ` 3,500 (with alcohol)