Food Review: Downtown29 Is Turning Heads With Its Cocktails And Comfort Food In Mumbai

Bailleys & Coffee (L) Edadamame plo parcels (R) |

This new place under the bridge in the building that hosts couple of other restaurants and VFS, has a vibe that says ‘chill’. This multi-cuisine destination has this name because the owner, Chirag Pattni, wanted the restaurant to have a ‘downtown’ vibe starting with its name. “Downtown, for me, represents the heart of a city, the place where everything comes together. It’s where people from different walks of life meet, unwind, and create memories. That idea stayed with me while building this brand. It’s not just about food or drinks, but about creating a space that people naturally gravitate towards, where there’s always something happening, and everyone feels a part of it,” Chirag said.

Almost a Paloma |

We start with the Cacao Negroni. Their take on the classic cocktail. They have used cacao beans infused vermouth and changed the proportion as well. They have a 2:1:1 ratio for gin, Campari and vermouth. This made the drink slightly gin forward, but the cacao infusion balanced the botanicals.Bite into the dark chocolate garnish to get the best taste.

Downtown Nachos |

Downtown Nachos is the first starter on the table. Everything is made inhouse – from the chips to the salsa to the guacamole. Traditional, yet different thanks to the chips. Tasty. Perfect snack to start. And paired well with the other cocktail served – Delusional. Smooth whiskey-based cocktail with strawberry and melon. Maleic acid makes it smooth.

Chameleon |

Most of their cocktails are prebatch and milk washed, except Delusional. That gives them a smooth finish on the palate. Maleic acid is another common ingredient in most of the cocktails.

Crispy Wasabi Prawns |

Our next appetiser is Wasabi Crispy Prawns. Pan fried prawns are tossed in wasabi aioli before serving with chilli garlic seasoning and a wasabi aioli dip. Unfortunately, the Wasabi flavour doesn’t come through. Cocktail served with this is the Thai Affair – another milk washed gin-based cocktail. Pandan and milk wash makes this a little sweet. Could have been perfect pairing if the wasabi in prawns were a little spicy.

Chicken Bhattiwala |

DT 29, the cocktail, was enjoyed by my companion that day. Vodka based citrusy cocktail with foam. Ideal for vodka lovers. With it came Corn Ribs and Downtown Fried Chicken. The ribs are nice, juicy and mildly spicy. The siracha mayo served with it kind of makes it little milder. Advised to have after a squeeze of lime. Perfect for vegetarians.

Chicken Bhattiwala |

The menu, at large, is quite extensive with almost equal choice for vegetarians and non-vegetarians. “At Downtown29, the food philosophy is built around balancing familiarity with innovation. The menu brings together global influences, from Asian and European to Indian flavours, while ensuring every dish remains approachable and satisfying. Our focus is on consistency, strong flavours, and thoughtful presentation. From small plates designed for sharing to indulgent mains, each dish is crafted to complement the overall experience of the space,” said Chef Ameyya Mahajani.

Delusional |

The DT Fried Chicken is also juicy, tossed in their signature sauce and served with a honey-mustard dip. The dip truly enhances the taste of the already delicious chicken.

Strawberry picante |

Their Edamame Phyllo Parcels are delectable. Truffle oil aroma entices you. Edamame mousse is filled in golden crispy phyllo pastry cups and dusted with black olive dust as garnish. Mushroom n Cheese Dimsum too are truffle oil forward, but tasty.

DT29 |

Coffee lovers should try the Bailey’s & Coffee cocktail. An assembled cocktail, it has vodka, Bailey’s and a shot of dark roast coffee. The entire drink is poured in your glass from an Aeropress on the table. Wakes you up and deliciously woos you too.W

Half and Half Pizza |

e try the pizza half-n-half. Half Spicy Mushroom and half Pesto Chicken. The pizza base amazingly thin, flaky and crispy. The mushroom half is not spicy but is flavourful. Chicken half is tasty.

Mushroom Cheese Dimsums |

We try the Chicken Bhattiwala and Naan in mains. Delicious dhaba style chicken. We also try their Signature Bajra Pulao. It is a textural delight. With veggies, cashews, paneer and almonds. One dish meal. Nutritious and tasty.

Banana Coconut Cake |

The Spinach Ricotta Ravioli base sauce is delectable and texture forward with tomatoes, basil and olives. The ravioli itself is well-cooked and balanced.

Biscoff Cheesecake |

Banana Coconut Cake and the Biscoff Cheesecake are recommended in the desserts.

Average cost for two: ₹4,000 (with alcohol)

Where: Downtown29, BKC, Unit -G2-A CTS-4207, Trade Center, opp. Mtnl, Bandra East, Mumbai