Barista came to India first as a Tata brand with an outlet right in the corner of Sea Lounge, the prestigious coffee shop at The Taj Mahal Palace. For reasons unknown to the public, the partnership ceased, and Tatas sold their stakes to Sterling Group. Barista then was a chain of stores across the country. This was long before Café Coffee Day, Di Bella and others. Tatas later partnered with Starbuck and rest, as they say, is history.

Since 2002, Barista has three owners in India. After a lean period, and tough competition, Barista has now spruced up to invite the youngsters and others with trendier interiors and a new menu.

Strawberry Bubble Tea |

Keeping in mind that bubbles and bobbles are ‘in’, they have introduced Strawberry Bubble Tea – a boba tea as the name suggests. Truly designed for teeny-boppers, this is sure to be a hit with them. Coffee Bubble Tea is also good option for the bobble lovers. It’s coffee with the coffee bubbles.

Orange Zest Frappe |

Their Orange Zest is available as a Frappe and a Hot Latte. On a discreet trip I tried the hot version in almond milk with the good old blueberry muffin and I was satiated. The zest of the orange in the freshly brewed hot coffee topped with almond milk minus the froth was a good combination with the blueberry muffin. I tried the Frappe when I visited officially. Zestful, flavourful and ideal for a hot and humid Mumbai day.

Iced Tiramisu Latte |

Their other new flavours are Iced Tiramisu Latte, Vanilla Mist Iced Latte and Belgian Chocolate Frappe. The last one is absolutely recommended for all dark chocolate lovers. I have tried it with dairy and almond milk. Almond milk strongly recommended. Have the Vanilla Mist Iced Latte with Cheesy Green Pepper Vol ue Vont. This mildly sweet cold coffee starts on a sweet vanilla note and ends with coffee on the palate. The slightly peppery snack gives it perfect company. Hibiscus Mint Tea is another good accompaniment to the vole ue vont.

Belgian Chocolate Frappe |

The fresh look and the fresh menu at the Barista should be tried. It is less costlier than its competition.