 Food Review: Coffee, Muffins And More
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleFood Review: Coffee, Muffins And More

Food Review: Coffee, Muffins And More

The new Barista has a lot to offer along with a few new beverages, food and pleasing interiors

Shruti PanditUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

Barista came to India first as a Tata brand with an outlet right in the corner of Sea Lounge, the prestigious coffee shop at The Taj Mahal Palace. For reasons unknown to the public, the partnership ceased, and Tatas sold their stakes to Sterling Group. Barista then was a chain of stores across the country. This was long before Café Coffee Day, Di Bella and others. Tatas later partnered with Starbuck and rest, as they say, is history.

Since 2002, Barista has three owners in India. After a lean period, and tough competition, Barista has now spruced up to invite the youngsters and others with trendier interiors and a new menu.

Strawberry Bubble Tea

Strawberry Bubble Tea |

Keeping in mind that bubbles and bobbles are ‘in’, they have introduced Strawberry Bubble Tea – a boba tea as the name suggests. Truly designed for teeny-boppers, this is sure to be a hit with them. Coffee Bubble Tea is also good option for the bobble lovers. It’s coffee with the coffee bubbles.

Orange Zest Frappe

Orange Zest Frappe |

Their Orange Zest is available as a Frappe and a Hot Latte. On a discreet trip I tried the hot version in almond milk with the good old blueberry muffin and I was satiated. The zest of the orange in the freshly brewed hot coffee topped with almond milk minus the froth was a good combination with the blueberry muffin. I tried the Frappe when I visited officially. Zestful, flavourful and ideal for a hot and humid Mumbai day.

FPJ Shorts
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Now Available in Fresh Colour at Rs 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Now Available in Fresh Colour at Rs 1.75 Lakh
Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'
Zayed Khan Opens Up About His Mental Health: 'The Dark Side Is Equally Seductive, It Sucks You In'
Israel Spy Agency Mossad Planted Explosives In Hezbollah Pagers Before Their Import Into Lebanon: Report
Israel Spy Agency Mossad Planted Explosives In Hezbollah Pagers Before Their Import Into Lebanon: Report
Video Shows BJP Ward Councillor Pointing Gun At Shopkeeper In Muzaffarpur; 'CM Nitish Has Become Helpless, Powerless,' Says Tejashwi Yadav
Video Shows BJP Ward Councillor Pointing Gun At Shopkeeper In Muzaffarpur; 'CM Nitish Has Become Helpless, Powerless,' Says Tejashwi Yadav
Iced Tiramisu Latte

Iced Tiramisu Latte |

Their other new flavours are Iced Tiramisu Latte, Vanilla Mist Iced Latte and Belgian Chocolate Frappe. The last one is absolutely recommended for all dark chocolate lovers. I have tried it with dairy and almond milk. Almond milk strongly recommended. Have the Vanilla Mist Iced Latte with Cheesy Green Pepper Vol ue Vont. This mildly sweet cold coffee starts on a sweet vanilla note and ends with coffee on the palate. The slightly peppery snack gives it perfect company. Hibiscus Mint Tea is another good accompaniment to the vole ue vont.

Belgian Chocolate Frappe

Belgian Chocolate Frappe |

The fresh look and the fresh menu at the Barista should be tried. It is less costlier than its competition.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kriti Sanon’s Show-Stopping Burberry Look At London Fashion Week

Kriti Sanon’s Show-Stopping Burberry Look At London Fashion Week

Food Review: Coffee, Muffins And More

Food Review: Coffee, Muffins And More

Milan Fashion Week 2024 Day 1: Fendi Opens Big, Followed By Alberta Ferretti And Marni

Milan Fashion Week 2024 Day 1: Fendi Opens Big, Followed By Alberta Ferretti And Marni

5 Signs That You Are In Love With Someone

5 Signs That You Are In Love With Someone

How Can 1 Spoon Of Moringa Every Day Impact Your Health?

How Can 1 Spoon Of Moringa Every Day Impact Your Health?