Food Review: Chef Dipak’s 40-Dish Menu At Butterfly High Truly Pleases Three Generations At One Table

Creating a menu that appeals to everyone at the table is harder than it sounds. Grandparents often crave familiar flavours, millennials seek comfort with a twist, while Gen Z wants novelty, presentation and a story worth sharing. Chef Dipak's newly curated menu attempts exactly that—bringing together three generations through food. With 40 new dishes added to the offering, the result is an ambitious mix of comfort, creativity and contemporary flair.

The meal began with the Crispy enoki, a dish that delivered exactly what its name promised when served fresh. Crisp on the outside and pleasantly chewy within, it offered an enjoyable contrast in textures. However, this is a plate that demands immediate attention. As it cooled, the excess oil became more noticeable and the crispness faded, making it far less appealing. This is one dish best enjoyed the moment it arrives at the table.

Crispy enoki |

Far more successful was the Avo Quinoa Kebab. Soft, flavourful and beautifully balanced, it combined the earthy nuttiness of quinoa with the creamy richness of avocado. The accompanying guacamole enhanced rather than overwhelmed the kebab, making it a refreshing starter that felt both healthy and indulgent. It is the sort of dish that can comfortably win over both the health-conscious diner and someone simply looking for a delicious bite.

The Green Apple Singhada Flour Galouti offered an interesting interpretation of the classic galouti concept. The texture leaned slightly dry, which prevented it from achieving the melt-in-the-mouth quality one associates with a traditional galouti. Yet the flavours were compelling. The tartness of green apple added a refreshing note, while the accompanying green chutney provided the moisture and lift the dish needed. Despite its textural shortcomings, it remained a memorable vegetarian offering.

Among the appetisers, the Guntur Chicken stood out for its bold personality. Chicken wings coated in a fiery Guntur-style marinade and sauce delivered the kind of spice that lingers pleasantly rather than aggressively. The flavours were robust and unapologetically South Indian, making this a crowd-pleaser for those who enjoy heat with depth.

The Rawas Juniper Berry Fish was perhaps the most intriguing dish of the evening. Marinated in juniper berries and mustard oil, the fish carried subtle aromatic notes that distinguished it from more conventional seafood preparations. The accompanying blueberry and juniper sauce sounded unusual on paper but worked surprisingly well, lending a gentle sweetness that complemented rather than competed with the fish. It was a thoughtful, well-constructed plate that demonstrated the kitchen's willingness to experiment without losing sight of flavour.

Another notable offering was the Mock Meat Golden Curry. Here, ginger took centre stage, lending warmth and character to the curry. The mock meat itself had been prepared thoughtfully, avoiding the overly processed texture that often plagues plant-based alternatives. The result was a dish that felt satisfying in its own right rather than merely serving as a substitute for meat. It is likely to appeal to vegetarians and curious carnivores alike.

The Chicken Bowl provided a more comforting, everyday counterpoint to some of the menu's more adventurous dishes. While not designed to steal the spotlight, it delivered hearty, familiar flavours and offered a welcome sense of balance within the meal.

The beverage programme deserves a mention as well. The Fig Cocktail was playful and inventive, with the unexpected addition of chaat masala on the rim of the glass. The seasoning added a savoury, tangy dimension that contrasted beautifully with the sweetness of the fig, making each sip layered and interesting.

For purists, the Classic Negroni proved that sometimes the classics remain unbeatable. Perfectly balanced, with the right interplay of bitterness, sweetness and citrus, it was among the strongest offerings of the evening and a reminder that good execution often speaks louder than innovation.

What ultimately stands out about Chef Dipak's new menu is its inclusivity. Rather than chasing trends for the sake of novelty, the dishes appear designed to accommodate varied tastes and age groups. Some experiments work better than others. Yet the overarching vision is clear: create a menu where grandparents, parents and children can all find something to enjoy.

In an era when many menus cater to niches, this thoughtful attempt to bring three generations to the same table feels both refreshing and relevant.