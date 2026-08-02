Food Review: Belmarose At Sahara Star Impresses With Inventive Cocktails And Experimental Comfort Food

Belmarose at the Sahara Star near domestic airport, Mumbai, manages to strike a happy balance, offering an inventive cocktail menu alongside a food selection that isn't afraid to experiment with familiar favourites.

The evening began with Fig, a milk-washed vodka cocktail with feta lending it an unusual twist. Slightly sour, refreshing and well-balanced, it's the kind of drink that grows on you with every sip. Equally memorable was Dulce, a whisky-based cocktail. Hardik, the bartender, aptly described it as "strawberry cake in a glass." The smoky notes of the whisky blend beautifully with the sweetness of strawberry, creating a cocktail that's both comforting and sophisticated. I liked it despite not being a whisky fan.

Palatine Fig |

Another standout from the bar is Passio Ignis, a rum-based concoction featuring blueberries, passion fruit and pepper sauce. But what makes this drink special is the way it is meant to be enjoyed. It arrives with a piece of lavash topped with Thai chilli pickle and a few drops of chilli oil. Bite into the spicy garnish before taking a sip, and the flavours come alive in a completely different way. It's interactive, bold and memorable. Interestingly, all the cocktails here are pre-batched, ensuring consistency without compromising on flavour.

Hamachi nigiri |

The meal opened with Prawn and Chicken Dumplings. While the ginger was a touch more prominent than expected, it never overwhelmed the filling. Instead, it added warmth to juicy, flavourful dumplings.

Prawn and Chicken Dumplings |

The sushi selection had its highs and lows. The House Special Rolls (Veg) were delectably fresh and flavourful. We preferred it to the non-veg option where the crispness of tempura was missing. The Wild Salmon & Avocado Roll was good as well. However, the absence of nori took away some of the character one expects from sushi. The Hamachi nigiri too could have been better balanced, as the rice slightly overpowered the fish.

Greek salad |

One of the biggest surprises of the evening was the restaurant's take on a Greek salad. It was not your standard bowl of tomatoes, olives and feta. Instead, cucumber slivers, barley, onion pearls and pickled yellow mustard pearls come together in a refreshing composition. The tang from the homemade mustard pearls was the hero. Hint of smokiness, introduced on the table just before serving, enhanced the flavours. The homemade pickle added to the zing.

The Bombay duck stuffed with prawn mousse and green thecha was perhaps the most inventive dish on the menu. The delicate fish is elevated by the creamy prawn mousse, while the thecha lends just the right amount of heat. Served with purple potatoes, sweet potatoes and crisp fried potato shavings, the accompaniments complement rather than compete with the main ingredient.

Pizza lovers should not miss the Tuscan chicken pizza. Instead of the predictable tomato sauce, it uses a rich Tuscan-style sauce as the base. The result was a flavourful and a refreshing departure from the usual. It is a simple innovation, but one that works exceptionally well.

Rosette Ravioli was a delightful expression in every which way. Delicate rose-shaped parcels stuffed with broccoli and cream cheese floated in a delectable creamy pesto sauce. Almond flakes and fried garlic added the crunch and elevated the taste. Vegetarians should definitely not miss this one.

Coconut Exotic was a dessert with a shape of coconut half and decent end to a delicious meal.

The place, however, is not advised for a family outing as they allow smoking and the vibe is pub-like.