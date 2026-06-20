Food Review: Adelina In Mumbai Turns Victorian-Style Interiors & Italian Flavours Into Bold, Theatrical Dining Experience

Some restaurants impress with technique. Others charm with warmth. Adelina, the culinary alter ego of sisters Ankita and Harshita Bhatia, manages to do both. One is, kind of, left wondering… the paintings, the statues, and the rest of the artefacts create a look… The lounge is like a living room of Victorian aristocrat.

“The place is a combination of our alter egos – mine and my sister’s,” says Harshita, the chef. “I am the one who cooks, and she is the one who hosts. And that’s how we actually are.” Harshita admits that while the menu is curated by her, the interior is entirely by Ankita, including the quirky ladies in the niches in the wall and Monalisa with toilet paper in the bathrooms.Pollo Pepperonicion Pizza

Pollo Pepperonicion Pizza |

Inspired by timeless recipes, the menu of Adelina combines authentic flavours with a modern touch. “Idea was to make the guests feel at home with simple food with a little twist that can be also their comfort food,” Harshita elucidates.

You are welcomed with breads baked in-house, served with a rustic dip of sundried tomatoes, olives, rosemary and olive oil. Even the delicate breadsticks, which appear decorative at first glance, are delectable.

Limoncello |

Cacio E pepe |

The meal begins simply enough with a vibrant beetroot salad, where sweet oranges add a welcome burst of freshness and zest.

A standout among the starters is the Fungi Crostini. Replacing the expected bread slice with a flaky pastry base transforms the dish into a textural delight. Equally memorable is the charcuterie board, where the rye bread cracker emerges as the unlikely hero, providing the perfect foil to silky Parma ham.

Croissant Semifredo |

Ceaser on toast |

Gamberi alla Griglia offers a pleasant surprise. Built around San Marzano Rosso tomato sauce and enlivened with Thai bird's eye chilli, it delivers a little more heat than expected without overwhelming the palate.

Mushroom Pizza shines. Wild mushrooms, mushroom emulsion and a restrained drizzle of truffle oil create layers of earthy flavour. Notably, there is no tomato sauce here. Pollo Pepperoncino — Spicy Chicken Pizza, meanwhile, derives its kick from jalapeños, balancing heat with flavour.

Tomato Burrata Salad |

Fluff |

Beetroot Espresso Risotto is highly recommended for vegeteraians. The crunch of zucchini and carrot contrasts beautifully with creamy rice, while an espresso shot and goat cheese emulsion add depth and intrigue. It is unusual, but remarkably successful.

Adelina's interpretation of Minestrone Soup is equally inventive. A bed of beans is topped with ribbons of zucchini and carrot wrapped around cheese before a flavourful broth is poured tableside. Use of Fagioli as the pasta lends the homemade touch. The result is both theatrical and delicious.

New zealand lamb rack with prune ginger and leek soubise |

Raspberry Croissant |

For mains, the Gnocchi Aglio is arguably the finest vegetarian dish on the menu. Pillowy potato gnocchi mingle with multiple expressions of garlic—crumbs, fried garlic and a signature cream sauce that ties everything together beautifully.

The chicken dishes are equally impressive. Succulent grilled chicken arrives perfectly charred with a bright lemon-capers sauce and peppery arugula salad. The signature Adelina Chicken is another winner, featuring crisp-skinned chicken paired with vegetables and a sauce enriched with white wine and olive brine, lending tartness and complexity.

Ricotta Agnolotti |

Smokey Daiquiri |

The Pork Tortellini takes a gentler approach, with subtle flavours elevated by a Parmesan broth poured over at the table. A touch of chilli jam adds just enough punch.

The bar programme shows promise. Frozen White Negroni – bitter Bianco with Earl Grey infusion and Bianco vermouth instead of traditional sweet vermouth is gin-forward and refreshing. Though a slightly longer Earl Grey infusion could have drawn out more complexity. The Pawnstar, featuring mezcal and vodka infused with white chocolate and roasted dry coconut, offers a fascinating balance of smokiness and sweetness. The Gondhraj Spritzer, with lemon and Prosecco, is effortlessly refreshing. Fluff, their take on Garibaldi, is another interesting cocktail. Campari is blended with grapefruit and orange pieces and some fruit juice. The result is a delightful liquid with a fluff on the top that adds to the mysterious, but delectable blend.

Funghi Pizza |

They have an extensive wine menu as well. “I wanted more Italian wines because Adelina is an Italian restaurant,” says Harshita. “And wines pair well with the menu. Therefore the exhaustive wine list.”

Dessert arrives with a story. Harshita personally serves the tiramisu, describing it as a communal family dessert—an invitation into the family's home and traditions. It is a fitting finale to a meal that feels both thoughtful and deeply personal.

The Brunost Cheese Cake too is a treat for your palate as not many dare to use Brunost, the brown cheese.

Torta Crema Gianduja |

Bruno Cheese cake |

At Adelina, technique and hospitality share equal billing. The food is inventive without being intimidating, polished without losing its warmth. Much like its creators, the restaurant feels welcoming, confident and full of character.

Average cost for two: ₹5,000 (with alcohol)