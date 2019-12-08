Food Review: A languorous Lebanese lunch

Known to be one of the healthiest, Lebanese cuisine is also high on flavour and palate. The Middle-Eastern delicacies are a gourmet’s delight and Executive Oriental Head Chef, Ali El Bourji from Atlantis, The Palm Dubai’s Ayamna restaurant is at the Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai collaborating with Souk’s own Master Chef Simoun Chakour. Chef Ali was here to share the finer nuances of Lebanese cuisine, considered to be one of the Top 5 cuisines in the world, as we relished his elaborate mezze and desserts.

His live cooking demos on shows, and recipes and food presentations featured extensively in the media have a steady fan following. Chef Ali who has visited India twice before, is fond of the ubiquitous Butter Chicken and the modesty of Indians. Besides reading and watching films in his leisure time, here is a chef who enjoys road and mountain biking. We caught up with Chef Ali over a Lebanese lunch at Souk and this is what he has to say about the cuisine and his signature dish...