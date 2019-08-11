Mumbai Food Review: Coffee and munchies

Snuggled in a tranquil space in Horniman Circle, the Starbucks flagship store at Mumbai’s Fort is the foremost of its kind and radiates a pleasant old world charm united with a present-day modern outlook, a pleasure to experience.

It made for the perfect venue to showcase the brand new menu, over an evening curated by food expert Rupali Dean amidst Mumbai’s food aficionados. Starbucks brings with it a new heightened coffee experience with an all new food menu. The new menu is tasty, elevating and absolutely Instagrammable.