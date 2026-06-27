FM Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Restored Historic Muzhiyan Kulam In Puducherry; Know About 400-Year-Old Historic Pond

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Restored Historic Muzhiyan Kulam In Puducherry |

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated the restored Muzhiyan Kulam at the Government Middle School, Pooranankuppam in Puducherry on Saturday, June 26, 2026. It is a historic pond in Puducherry, which marks an important step in preserving the region’s cultural and environmental heritage. The water body, believed to be over 400 years old, has long been an integral part of the local community and is regarded as a symbol of Puducherry’s rich historical legacy.

Restoration of the project

The restoration project was undertaken to revive the pond’s original structure and improve its ecological health. The work began in April last year and it was coordinated by the Dhana Sundarambal Charitable Trust with the active participation of residents of Pooranankuppam. Over the years, the historic water body had suffered from neglect, silt accumulation, and environmental degradation. Through conservation efforts, the pond has been cleaned, desilted, and strengthened to enhance water storage capacity and ensure its long-term sustainability.

The two-acre pond, which is located near Thavalakuppam, is believed to be date back to the Pallava period and it has traditionally served as a source of drinking water and irrigation for the village.

Inaugural event of historic Muzhiyan Kulam

Talking about the inaugural event, it was attended by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, and other dignitaries along with the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Sitharaman highlighted the importance of preserving traditional water bodies, which have historically played a crucial role in water conservation and community life. She noted that restoring such heritage sites helps maintain ecological balance while also reconnecting people with their cultural roots.

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About Muzhiyan Kulam

A 400-year-old historic pond, which serves as a community lifeline, was recently desilted and revived to its former glory. The revitalisation of the pond incorporated the traditional South Indian Naangu Mozhi (four wells) system, which connects the main pond to four spring-fed wells via underground chambers. The site now includes a boundary wall, a walking track, and public facilities for the community. The pond now stores up to five crore litres of water, helping recharge local groundwater and also prevent seawater intrusion.