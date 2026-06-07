Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Inspects Bhujale Talao In Malad, Says 9 Dilapidated Ponds To Be Rejuvenated

Mumbai: Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal inspected Bhujale Talao in Malad West and said that nine ponds in North Mumbai, currently in a dilapidated condition, will be rejuvenated, restored and redeveloped under a holistic redevelopment plan.

Speaking to ANI, Goyal said the project has been envisioned in collaboration with Project Mumbai, the Dani Foundation and the AC Chandra Foundation, under a Public-Private-People Partnership model.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: After inspecting Bhujale Talao in Malad West, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and North Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal says, "There are 9 ponds in North Mumbai that are in a dilapidated state... We have envisioned a project, in collaboration with… pic.twitter.com/PBA52a9tUu — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2026

“There are nine ponds in North Mumbai that are in a dilapidated state. We have envisioned a project, in collaboration with Project Mumbai, the Dani Foundation, and the AC Chandra Foundation, based on a Public-Private-People Partnership model. We plan to rejuvenate, restore, and redevelop the entire pond area,” Goyal said.

He added that a comprehensive redevelopment plan has already been submitted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, reflecting a holistic and multifaceted vision for the pond areas.

“We have submitted a comprehensive redevelopment plan to the BMC, reflecting this holistic and multifaceted vision. It is expected to be approved by tomorrow, after which we will fast-track the work. This will be completed in about six months,” he said.

According to Goyal, Bhujale Talao will be the first among the nine water bodies to be taken up for redevelopment. The work will focus on rejuvenation, restoration, beautification and creation of better amenities around the pond area.

He further said that work on Lotus Lake, also known as Kamal Talao, will begin soon. The lake is spread over nearly six to seven acres and is expected to be part of the next phase of the redevelopment plan.

“Additionally, we will soon begin work on Lotus Lake, a beautiful six-seven-acre water body. The paperwork is taking a little time, but the revised plans will be submitted tomorrow,” Goyal said.

He added that studies are currently underway for the remaining seven lakes in North Mumbai.

“There are nine such lakes in North Mumbai. We are working on the beautification, redevelopment, and provision of better amenities for all nine of them. Bhujale Talao is the first, followed by Kamal Talao, while studies are currently underway for the remaining seven,” he said.

The redevelopment initiative is expected to focus not only on restoring the water bodies but also on improving the surrounding public spaces and amenities for local residents.

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