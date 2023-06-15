FlowerAura Unveils Its Remarkable Father’s Day Gift Collection

FlowerAura, a leading online gifting platform, is proud to present its latest offerings for Father's Day, showcasing the brand's dedication to delivering distinctive and personalized gifts for this Father’s Day occasion.

During a media interaction, Mr Shrey Shegal, the co-founder of FlowerAura, stated, "We are delighted to announce the launch of 240+ new products for Father's Day gifts. This year, we are expecting a remarkable growth rate of 30%, surpassing last year's growth of 20%. As a team, we are thrilled about the potential and are committed to delivering exceptional gifting experiences to our customers. We believe these new products will further strengthen our position in the market and give our valued customers a wide array of options to celebrate their fathers on this special day."

FlowerAura understands the importance of personalization and has tailored its product range to suit different types of dads. For the foodie dad, there are delectable gourmet hampers and cakes for Father's Day crafted with love. The traveller dad can enjoy travel accessories and personalized travel-themed gifts. The work-o-holic dad can find relaxation with wellness kits and personalized office essentials. The nature-lover dad can appreciate plants and organic bath hampers. FlowerAura also recognizes the spiritual dads, offering divine idols and spiritual gift sets. Additionally, the "Men in Black" collection features an array of sophisticated black-coloured gifts that exude elegance and style.

FlowerAura's extensive delivery network ensures that customers across the country can conveniently avail themselves of their Father's day cakes & gifts. With delivery services available in 600+ cities, customers can surprise their fathers no matter where they are located. For those looking for last-minute personalized gifting options, FlowerAura offers same-day delivery in 72 cities, ensuring a timely and memorable surprise. Additionally, the brand provides courier services across 4000+ pin codes, with delivery within 24 hours, making it convenient for customers to send their love and appreciation to their fathers.

FlowerAura's latest product launch for Father's Day reflects its commitment to providing a wide range of options and personalized experiences for customers. The brand's impressive growth and dedication to innovation highlight its position as a leader in the online gifting industry. With a diverse collection and efficient delivery services, the brand ensures that fathers nationwide will receive heartfelt and memorable gifts on their special day.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts for special moments. Starting in 2010, under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, the renowned brand leads the gifting market in more than 600 cities and delivers a delightful experience to every customer out there.

https://www.floweraura.com/

Media Contact :

Suman Patra

suman.patra@floweraura.com

+91 96500 62220

Head - Product and Marketing

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.