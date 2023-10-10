Florida's Boarderie Sets Guinness World Record For Largest Charcuterie Board Ever | Boarderie

The concept of charcuterie boards has become a global sensation, representing an impressive appetizer choice for diverse gatherings. Creating these boards, an art in itself involves assembling an array of elements such as fruits, cheeses, pickled veggies, preserved meats, and crackers. Recently, a team in Florida collaborated to set a unique world record by crafting the largest charcuterie board ever.

Boarderie, an online charcuterie delivery company based in Florida made headlines by creating the world's largest charcuterie board on October 4, 2023, as confirmed by the Guinness World Records. This enormous charcuterie board weighed an impressive 348 kg, surpassing the previous record of 200 kg. Boarderie's record-setting creation measured a staggering 20 feet by 14 feet, making it 169 times larger than their previous Arte board.

The board, a popular Western appetizer, typically features gourmet chocolates, premium artisan cheeses, cured meats, dried fruits, nuts, and flatbread crackers artfully arranged on a wooden, marble, or slate board.

Numerous sponsors contributed items for this gigantic charcuterie board, including over 300 pounds of premium cured meats from Columbus Craft Meats.

Aaron Menitoff, the Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Boarderie, expressed his appreciation for his team's hard work in achieving this remarkable feat. He highlighted that such milestones align with their brand's focus on creating exceptional culinary experiences that promote social connections and meaningful conversations.

Notably, the extensive spread prepared for this record-breaking event was not wasted; instead, it was donated to The Lord’s Place, a local non-profit organization dedicated to assisting homeless individuals.

Charcuterie boards have become incredibly popular on social media platforms like TikTok, creating a buzz not only globally but also in India, where they are increasingly seen as attractive appetizer choices for special occasions.

A new trend related to charcuterie boards is the emergence of the 'butter board,' showcasing a luxurious presentation of butter adorned with various toppings. While this trend has captivated food enthusiasts, health professionals are expressing concerns about the high saturated fat content in butter. They emphasize the need for moderation when indulging in such rich spreads.

