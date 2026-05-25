'Flamingos Se Zyada Log': Video Shows Massive Overcrowding At Navi Mumbai Migration Site To Spot Dreamy Pink Birds | Instagram @prathameshshinde__

Every year, thousands of flamingos transform the wetlands and coastal belts of Mumbai suburbs, Navi Mumbai and Thane into breathtaking shades of pink during their migration season. The arrival of these elegant birds has become one of the city’s most loved natural spectacles, drawing birdwatchers, photographers and tourists eager to witness the dreamy sight up close.

However, a recent viral video from a flamingo migration site in Navi Mumbai has now sparked concern across social media after showing massive overcrowding near the birds’ feeding and resting zones. The clip, widely shared online, captured large groups of visitors gathered extremely close to the wetlands, with many users pointing out that there appeared to be “more people than flamingos” at the site.

WATCH VIDEO:

The visuals have raised serious concerns among environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts, many of whom warned that excessive human interference could disturb the birds and negatively impact their natural migration behaviour.

Flamingos are known to migrate to Mumbai’s wetlands every year for feeding and nesting activities, especially around the mudflats and mangrove regions of Navi Mumbai and Thane Creek. However, experts have repeatedly cautioned that noise, crowding, boating activity and habitat disruption can affect the birds’ comfort and long-term migration patterns.

Social media users reacting to the viral clip expressed worry that uncontrolled tourism and crowd management issues may eventually push the birds away from the city altogether. Several netizens noted that such constant disturbance during feeding periods could force flamingos to seek quieter habitats in the future.

Interestingly, this year’s migration season had already triggered discussions among bird lovers after flamingos reportedly arrived later than expected in Mumbai compared to other migration regions across India. While the birds usually begin appearing in large numbers earlier in the season, many enthusiasts observed that significant sightings in Mumbai became prominent only during the first few weeks of May.

Mumbai’s annual flamingo migration has increasingly become a part of the city’s ecological identity, with the pink birds turning several water bodies into a seasonal natural attraction.