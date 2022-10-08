Five sustainable ways to design your home for health and wellbeing in abundance

Our home is the most important part of our identity. Whether you live alone or share your living space with family or friends, your home design reflects who you are! Our values, needs, and interests are reflected in our home design and it can make us feel good about ourselves, especially when life feels uncertain. After the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular, when our mental and physical health has taken a toll on most of us, it is important to be conscious while designing space that promotes our mental and physical well-being.

According to Rachana Agarwal, founder and design ideator of Studio IAAD, various factors such as light quality, colours, texture, and overall aesthetics play a huge role in bringing that positive energy into the house. Here are five ways to turn your home into a haven of positive health and well-being.

A calm design scheme

Most of us are overworked and overstimulated in our daily lives. This, significantly impacts out mental and physical health. Home, in turn is a safe escapade where one can choose to relax and unwind naturally. Ideally, a neutral or muted interior scheme with spaces at permeate relaxation serves this purpose. In addition, every home should have spots that support the value of people coming together. This can be your balcony garden or even the family room where you connect with loved ones sans digital distractions.

Bring in natural light

Natural light helps maintain our body's natural rhythm, and sunlight during the day is a key. It is antibacterial and improves air quality in indoor environments. Arrange the furniture in a way where it gets more natural light. If your windows have a relaxing and invigorating value, place your sofa, chair or even bed closer to the same. If you work from home, set your desk near the window so you can pause intermittently to enjoy a few glimpses of the outdoors.

Add a touch of biophilia

Establish a connection with nature and bring in elements such as planters, a small water feature, etc. Biophilic elements create an engaging and relaxing ambience, thereby lifting the overall mood. Indoor plants, a vertical garden or even micro herbs in the kitchen add to the same.

Opt for comfortable, smart furniture

A space designed for well being should be configurable and meet the occupant's requirements. Ergonomic furniture blends comfort, functionality, and aesthetics and can make the most of limited square footage, depending on the design choices. The idea is to set up flexible spaces wherein a room can serve multi-functional purposes. For instance, the living room converts into a study or workspace. In addition, comfortable spaces double the energetic hubs for familial bonding, recreation and well-being.

Declutter and organise

There is a direct link between procrastination and clutter, which affects our mood. Conversely, clean lined, fuss free spaces help soothe the mind, improve everyday productivity and instill a positive mood in the home. So ensure you declutter, organise and put storage at the top of your list when designing your home.

Small changes in your home design can significantly impact your overall health and well being.