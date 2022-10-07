Five oldest eateries in Mumbai for history and traditional food

Five oldest iconic restaurants in Mumbai, you should visit |

When you want to travel back in time and dive deep into the rich culture of Mumbai, what is a best way than exploring its food heritage. There are more than 15 oldest restaurants in Mumbai which pose some wonderful tales from the past and serve you through their traditional meal. Here are five iconic restaurants in Mumbai to enjoy your meals along with the architecture and vintage vibes.

Leopold Cafe and Bar, Colaba Causeway, 1871

Leopold cafe saw the deadly 26/11 terrorist attack as the bloodshed has left bullet marks on its walls. It has also been featured in the bestselling novel ‘Shantaram’ by Gregory David Robert. The place serves delectable cuisines from continental to Italian, Chinese and Indian. Try sandwiches and refreshing coffee here.

The interior of the cafe takes your straight to the British era.

Kyani and Co, Marine Lines, 1904

It started as a bakery which offered bread, biscuits, cakes and other tea time bakes and continued the same until 1995.

1920s hand-painted advertisement of fresh-baked Christmas cakes is still there. A beautiful old-fashioned wooden stairway built over 120 years ago elevates the look of the cafe .

Parsi bun maska, sali boti, Akuri, kheema pao and mawa cake are a must try. Don't miss to try their Palomji raspberry soda.

Britannia & Co, Ballard Estate, 1923

This 100-years-old restaurant is well-known for seven kinds of berry pulao, with barberries still being imported from Iran to retain its authenticity. Mutton, mutton berry pulao, chicken berry pualo, sali boti, and dhanshak are some of its specialties. It serves authentic Parsi and Mughlai cuisines.

The restaurant gives ancient vibes with high ceilings, glass walls, vintage wall clocks, chandeliers, photo frames and the hundred years old Bentwood furniture.

Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway, 1932

It is the first restaurant in Mumbai city to house a jukebox in the city. Popular Indian cartoonist Mario Miranda painted the cartoons on all the inner walls and the entrance ceiling of the restaurant. It is now a restaurant cum bar. It may burn a hole in your pocket but it is a must-try. Savouring pastas, burgers with beer or wine over classic rock songs is surely a not to miss.

Harbour Bar, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, 1933

Harbour Bar, located at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel at Gateway of India was Mumbai’s first licensed lounge bar. The bartenders and waiters will explain the history of how drinks were prepared back in the day and how they are prepared now. Isn't that interesting. You must try their signature cocktail, 'The Harbour Since 1933' from the Prohibition Era.