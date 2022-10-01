Five Indian festivals you can't miss

After more than two years of silence in the fields and cities of the best-loved art events, festivals are back with a bang. Held at beautiful destinations across India, these festivals offer unique opportunities for art enthusiasts. People passionate about art forms such as music, films or photography can amalgamate their love for art with travel for an enriching break. And with organizers clearly determined to remind festival-goers what they have been missing, some of the country’s fine artists will grace art festivals across destinations for the rest of the year. Now that the world is finally opening up again, Booking.com has curated a list of domestic destinations with the most anticipated art festivals of 2022 for travellers to get into the vibe.

Jodhpur RIFF in Mehrangarh Fort — Jodhpur, Rajasthan (Oct 6 to 10) The Jodhpur RIFF (Rajasthani International Folk Festival) is a five-day musical gateway that embraces Rajasthan’s rich musical legacy. The festival is hosted at the spectacular Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur, the quintessential Blue City, described by Rudyard Kipling as “the work of angels, fairies, and giants”. When more than 250 performers from all over the world play against the majestic backdrop of Mehrangarh Fort, the audience is captivated by the sheer beauty and grandeur of the music. Jodhpur, also popularly known as the Sun City, encapsulates all that the state is known for -from golden deserts and crumbling forts to sumptuous palaces and luxurious accommodations. So, this October, get ready to visit opulent palaces, indulge in local flavours, partake in adventure activities, experience the cultural extravaganza, and enrich your journey with memories that you will cherish for a lifetime.

Dharamshala International Film Festival — McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh (Nov 3 to 6)

Held in the serene dreaming town of McLeod Ganj, artists and film enthusiasts consider it one of India’s greatest independent film festivals. The Dharamshala International Film Festival is also known for its exciting and unusual selection of documentaries, shorts and feature films. The festival also serves as a platform for filmmakers across the globe to showcase their talents. McLeod Ganj, often known as Little Lhasa, is a fascinating blend of Tibetan and British culture. Home to the spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, this town is famous for its breathtaking trekking trails, relaxing weather, magnificent scenery, and dynamic culture.

Pic: Indianphotofest.com

Indian Photo Festival — Hyderabad, Telangana (Nov 18 to Dec 19)

The Indian Photo Festival (IPF) is organised by Light Craft Foundation in partnership with the department of tourism, the government of Telangana, and the State Gallery of Art. IPF, India’s longest-running international photography festival, celebrates the world behind the lens with talks, workshops, screenings, and print and digital exhibitions by photographers from around the world. The festival aims to promote the art of photography while also addressing social concerns. The festival is hosted at several locations around Hyderabad, which offers a range of tourist attractions such as age-old heritage monuments, gardens and resorts, lakes, parks, museums, scrumptious dishes, and an amazing shopping environment. Hyderabad, endearingly named the Pearl City, is a stunning panorama of the past and is a blend of rich cultural and historical traditions spanning 400 years.

Magnetic Fields Festival in Alsisar Mahal — Alsisar, Rajasthan (Dec 9 to 11)

Known as one of the most stunning music festivals spanning three days in the magnificent Mahal of Alsisar in Rajasthan, Magnetic Fields is nothing less than a visual dream. It is a unique marriage of contemporary culture with Rajasthani customs and hospitality. The musical carnival features some of the world’s biggest underground stars as well as some of the country’s best and most forward-thinking music. Apart from the wonderful music, attendees can enjoy an adventurous jungle safari to the popular Ranthambore national park, high tea sips at a garden picnic, relax at majestic pool parties, and indulge in gourmet treats at The Chef’s table. Magnetic is more than simply a festival; it’s a whole experience that you must have.

The Orange Festival — Dambuk, Arunachal Pradesh (Dec 15 to 18)

Nestled deep inside Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley, Dambuk is acclaimed for its oranges. Nature reigns in all her purity here, away from all the clamour of the city, retaining the state’s distinct rustiness. Hundreds of acres of orange orchards on the mountain slopes add to the region’s charm during the harvesting season. This sparked the idea of an orange-themed music and adventure event. The Orange Festival of Adventure & Music attracts visitors from all over the world who want to discover Arunachal Pradesh’s untamed natural beauty and learn about the native way of life. The event is a perfect combination of traditional and modern elements, including music, speed, and thrills. The Orange Festival of Adventure & Music is a confluence of music, oranges, and adventure put together in the scenic setting of the stunning Dambuk.

