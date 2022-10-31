Five eateries in Mumbai where you will surly spot your favourite celebrity hanging out

Five eateries in Mumbai where you can surely spot a celebrity |

Ever imagined dining with your favourite celebrity at a restaurant? Or when you are enjoying with your gang and suddenly you spot a celebrity hanging out at the same place? If you wonder if celebrities even do that, we promise your yes, they do that in the Maximum city itself. Here are some of the eateries of Mumbai where you will definitely bump into celebrities.

Soho House, Santacruz West

Soho House, Santacruz West | sourced

Amid the hustle and bustle of the city, Soho House Mumbai is a perfect place to unwind and a joint that offers interesting curated selection of Indian and international small and large plates, modern Italian offerings including wood-fired oven pizzas, pastas, and their signature spaghetti lobster, crab ravioli and meat balls, delicious cocktails which you can relish along a poolside menu. The place is favourite with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone.

Sequel Bistro & Juice Bar, Bandra West

Sequel Bistro & Juice Bar, Bandra West | sourced

If you too are a fan of gluten free food, Sequel Bistro & Juice Bar is a place which will take care of your food needs and is a heaven for all the health-conscious foodies out there including celebrities. All the health enthusiasts celebs like Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput can also be seen here giving you company.

Otter's Club, Bandra West

Otter's Club, Bandra West | sourced

While you go on a fine clubbing and dinning experience at Otter's Club, city's oldest and most-loved clubs at Bandra West; don't be surprised if you spot Bollywood actors like Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar there as they are the frequent visitors of the place. Other Bollywood celebrities includes Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Raveena Tandon among many others.

Hakkasan, Bandra West

Hakkasan, Bandra West | sourced

The signature menu at Hakkasan Mumbai includes authentic Chinese food in the town with an extensive selection of Chinese cuisine. At Hakkasan, you can relax and sip unique cocktail drinks collection. The place witness a star-studded brunch and dinners and is a favourite eating spot for B-Town celebs like Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, and Kareena Kapoor among others.

Yauatcha, Bandra Kurla Complex

Yauatcha, Bandra Kurla Complex | sourced

It is an all-day dim sum tea house celebrating authentic Cantonese cuisine with a modern influence. The restaurant with its comfortable, plush interiors is favourite with Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, as well as Hrithik Roshan.

Do visit these places and share your experiences with us on this post or on our Twitter account. We will bring a part two of this article as well, to include a few more eateries where you can spot a celebrity. Stay connected.