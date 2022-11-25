5 dietary switches for a healthy lifestyle

Our sedentary lifestyles have led to reduced levels of physical activity, coupled with the lack of moderation and imbalance in our food habits that include excess consumption of processed foods high in refined sugar, salt and high-in fat consisting of saturated and trans-fat. The key to minimising health risks is not as hard as you may think.

Start adopting simple dietary and lifestyle changes to maintain overall health as follows:

Choose granola bars over Indian dessert: Even though sugar is part of our regular diet one needs to be mindful about the consumption pattern, portion sizes and should go for a snack which is more ideal. Granola bars are a quick snack for those who need a power boost.

Homemade granola bars can be made at home with oats, berries, edible seeds and dry fruits that are high sources of fibre and protein.

Soluble fibre: helps to reduce LDL levels i.e., bad cholesterol and blood pressure which will keep your heart healthy. Swap fruit juices with whole fruits. Consuming whole fruits in the morning helps in better absorption of vitamins from the fruits. However, people choose the convenient option and consume fruit juices.

Natural and canned fruit juices are a concentrated sources of sugars without the benefit of fibre. Hence, it is advisable to include whole fruits as part of your breakfast, which have nutrients like fibre, vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients. Seasonal fruits can be a good way to include fruits in your breakfast every day.

Choose blended oils over single seed oils: Though single seed oils like ground nut, soybean, canola etc. do have health benefits, they are not enough to provide the right balance of fatty acids which are recommended in our diet. A healthier switch would be opting for multi-source oils, also known as blended oils. Blended oils with antioxidants have multiple benefits like providing nutrition from fats and improving immunity. It is prepared by combining two or more oils into one to obtain benefits of two oils in one. They are scientifically blended to provide good balance of MUFAs and PUFAs that help manage cholesterol.

Lower sodium and saturated fat rich snack foods: The American Heart Association and Indian Council of Medical Research recommend ideal consumption of sodium to be not more than 2000 mg a day. You can also opt for a healthy switch and consume foods like fruits, sprouts, oats, yogurt or millet based foods for snacks.

Swap fast food with healthy alternatives: Fast food could have excess amounts of saturated fats, refined sugar and sodium, increasing the possibility of obesity, diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol imbalance. To counter this, it is better to consume healthy alternatives like hummus wrap, savoury oatmeal, and millet dosas.

Chickpeas, oats, millet flour and veggies have great source of plant-based protein and fiber which improves your good gut bacteria and have low glycemic index that helps to control blood sugar levels. Leafy vegetables like spinach, cabbage, fenugreek leaves, kale and collard greens are high in fibre, vitamins and minerals that promote overall health and heart health.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can seem overwhelming, especially with all the information out there. However, breaking down your health goals and making simple, easy changes to your everyday habits can help achieve a healthy lifestyle.

