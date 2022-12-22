Five awesome things to do in Mumbai this weekend |

Immerse yourself into the street art with St+art walking

Explore Mumbai’s newest and coolest public art on fun, friendly art walks led by Art & Wonderment (AWM). As an extension of the Mumbai Urban Art Festival (MUAF), AWM’s open-to-public walks are held every week. Join this was at Sassoon Dock where the Mumbai Art Festival is organised to see the exhilarating new artwork. Explore Mumbai’s coolest public art installations spread across the living fishing site and inspired by the Festival’s key themes of water, community and hyper- local history!

When: December 24 & 25. 5 pm onwards

Ticket: INR 499 onwards

Make your way to Loci and Toot for a Christmas feast

Located in the buzzing lanes of Bandra, Loci & Toot has got the Christmas hat on with its extensive holiday menu. Full of classic delicacies from different cuisines and traditional favourites, the Christmas menu is bound to make this festive season merrier! This specially curated menu begins with soups and appetisers, including a warm bowl of White Onion Soup with Garlic Cheese Toast. The starters offer Caper Butter Garlic Prawns with Bacon dust and warm focaccia or the fresh Pesto burrata Caprese with balsamic reduction and parmesan crisp. The classic Chicken Parma is a must-try on the menu. The main course offers Honey-baked ham with salt-baked potato and roasted brussel sprout, and the Russian classic Chicken A la Kiev. In the vegetarian options, there is the Exotic Vegetable Lasagna with Cottage Cheese served with Pesto and Parmesan sauce, and Veg au gratin with Focaccia bread. The curated desserts include the indulgent Buche de Noel, the crowd favourite Rum Cake, and Ginger Bread cookies.

When: Ongoing till December 26. All day

Price: INR 2,000 + for two

Catch Blessing Chimanga Collective live at The Finch

Spend this Christmas with the most fun way by attending Zimbabwean musician Blessing Chimanga and his six-piece band at The Finch in Andheri east. With traditional African instruments and folk music, the band is set to play their most popular songs including some from their latest album Simply Me. The main attraction of their show is the high African energy and joy of playing that they bring live on stage, which will surely make you dance and scream.

When: December 25, 8 pm

Ticket: INR 499 onwards

Party under the stars with Santa

Away from the bustling city of Mumbai, this Christmas eve part will happen amidst abundant greenery in Adoshi. Organised by Tents N' Trails, the camping involves a host of experiences like cinema against the backdrop of nature, live music and camp fire along with delicious food. Be rest assured with the safety and hygiene part. The package includes, food and stay and you are not going to regret it.

When: December 25, 3.30 pm.

Price: INR 3,099

Contact: +91 93567 25673

Pajama party with cats

Celebrate this Christmas Eve, by spreading the holiday cheer and by supporting a good cause! This is the ultimate holiday party to check all your boxes! Wear you comfy pajamas to chill with lime-minded people at Cat Cafe in Versova. There will be live performances by talented comedians, musicians, and spoken word artists with five assorted hot chocolates with marshmallows in your hand and cute rescued kitties in your lap.

When: December 24, 8 pm onwards

Price: INR 300

All proceeds made from the event will go towards the care of senior and special needs cats cared for by The Feline Foundation and Cat Café Studio

