First Harry Potter Theme Park To Open In Abu Dhabi

Harry Potter Theme Park is soon going to open in Abu Dhabi at the world's largest indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With this, it will become the first Harry Potter Theme Park to open in the Middle East. It will make you experience the wizarding world on a grand level.

As soon as you enter the gates of World Abu Dhabi, you will find yourself immersing in the magical world of Harry Potter. The park will recreate the iconic locations of the Wizarding World where visitors can experience Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade and the hallowed halls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

There would be a series of amazing Harry Potter-themed rides and attractions that will ensure you a journey of magic and adventure.

You also get the opportunity to enjoy some of the delicious treats featured in the books and movies from butterbeer to chocolate frogs which will tickle your taste buds.

You can also expect magic shows and maybe even an interactive wand experience where you can cast spells and move objects like a real witch or wizard.

You can buy wide range of Harry Potter-themed products such as wands, robes and all sorts of magical memorabilia to bring home a piece of the wizarding world.

Although the opening date of Harry Potter Theme Park is not confirmed yet, you can expect it to open soon.

