JK Rowling Birthday Special: 7 Books By The Author You Must Read If You Are A Harry Potter Fan

JK Rowling was born on 31 July 1965. As the author celebrates her 58th birthday; let's take a look at her 7 best books especially if you are a Harry Potter Fan. The first book in the Harry Potter series is The Sorcerer’s Stone; one of JK Rowling's best books. It tells the story of Harry Potter, an adolescent sorcerer. The book got rave reviews and multiple awards, including the National Book Award and the Smarties Award in the United Kingdom