JK Rowling Birthday Special: 7 Books By The Author You Must Read If You Are A Harry Potter Fan

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023
JK Rowling was born on 31 July 1965. As the author celebrates her 58th birthday; let's take a look at her 7 best books especially if you are a Harry Potter Fan. The first book in the Harry Potter series is The Sorcerer’s Stone; one of JK Rowling's best books. It tells the story of Harry Potter, an adolescent sorcerer. The book got rave reviews and multiple awards, including the National Book Award and the Smarties Award in the United Kingdom
This deliciously suspenseful novel is every bit as gripping, imaginative, and creepy as the first. Rowling writes with a combination of wit, whimsy, and a touch of macabre
Prisoner of Azkaban, published in 1999, won several honours immediately after its release, including the 1999 Whitebread Children's Book Award, the Bram Stoker Award, and the Best Fantasy Award for the Year 2000. The novel was adapted into a feature film by the director, which was released in 2004
Rowling's novel was released in 2000. It immediately became one of the best-selling novels of JK Rowling, dominating bestseller lists
The Order of the Phoenix is the fifth book in the Harry Potter series and the author's second mystery. Rowling released the novel in 2003. The book sold over five million copies and received multiple awards. Despite being the longest novel in the series, J K Rowling's The Order of the Phoenix is one of her best
It received the British Book of the Year Award in 2006 and other accolades such as the Quill Awards for Best Children's Book and Best Book of the Year and the Oppenheim Toy Portfolio Platinum Seal
The Deathly Hallows masterfully encapsulated the tale in an enjoyable and, most importantly, surprising way. Deathly Hallows, like other JK Rowling books, set sales records shortly after its release. It sold 8.3 million copies in the United States, while in the United Kingdom, it sold 2.65 million. The Deathly Hallows garnered several honours in addition to garnering high marks from critics
