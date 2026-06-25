First Ashura After Khamenei’s Death In US-Iran-Israel War Marks Sombre Moment In Iran

First Ashura After Khamenei’s Death |

Muharram is being observed around the world by Islamic worshippers. Ashura is the most important day of Muharram which is observed on the 10th day of Muharram. In Gulf countries, it is being observed today on Thursday, June 25. Meanwhile, Iran marks first Ashura after Iranian spiritual and supreme leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. To observe the mourning day, thousands of people gathered in Tehran wearing black dress, carrying flags, banners and images of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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Iran Ashura observance

Iran, the second largest country in the Middle East, has marked the first Ashura since Khamenei's killing in US-Iran-Israel war. Thousands of Islam worshippers gathered on the street of Tehran. Mourners carried flags, banners and images of Khamenei as Iran prepared to commemorate one of the most significant events in the Shia calendar on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

The mourning rituals carried added emotional weight as tensions from the recent war continued to shape public sentiment. Devotees marked the occasion with prayers and remembrance of Imam Hussain's sacrifice.

Tehran mourning gatherings

Crowds gathered in central areas like Enghelab Square, conducting memorial services that combine traditional Shia mourning for Imam Hussein's martyrdom with profound national grief and outrage over recent occurrences.

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About Ashura

The 10th day of Muharram, known as Ashura, holds special importance in Islam. For Sunni Muslims, Ashura is associated with the Prophet Moses (Musa) and commemorates the day when God saved him and his followers from Pharaoh. Many Sunnis observe fasting on this day as an act of gratitude and devotion. This year, the day is observed on Thursday, June 25 in Gulf countries and in India it will be observed on Friday, June 25, 2026.

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Mourners at Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh shrine

To observe the day, mournors in Iran gathered at the sacred shrine of the revered Fatemeh Massoumeh, sister of Imam Reza, in the city of Qom, to commemorate Ashura. Fatemeh Massoumeh or Hazrat Fatemeh Masoumeh's shrine is considered one of the holiest pilgrimage sites in the world which is situated in the city of Qom, Iran and it is dedicated to highly revered figure, Fatemeh Masoumeh was the daughter of seventh Shim Imam and sister to the eight Imam.