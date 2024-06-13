Father's Day 2024: 5 Reasons Why Dads Turn Emotionally Inexpressive

Image credit: Canva

When was the last time you sat with your father and asked how he was doing? You don't remember, right? While we assume our dads to express their emotions and feelings to us, it's more difficult for them to be in that space and be vulnerable about their problems. Don't we also assume our father to always be strong and lead the family? There are several such expectations that a father has to live up to, and struggling to meet those expectations has made them feel weak.

Father's Day is a day when we appreciate their role as a father and their sacrifices for their family. Father's Day 2024 is going to be observed on June 16.

On this day, take a moment to reassure your dad that expressing their feelings is okay.

Major reasons why fathers turn emotionally inexpressive

Social stereotype

We often hear phrases like "boys don't cry", which makes it difficult for men to express their emotions. Society dictates that men who show their emotions are not masculine. These social stereotypes and male myths make it challenging for fathers to open up about their feelings and emotions.

From a young age, societal norms and stereotypes have pressured fathers to suppress their emotions. Seeing their own fathers not expressing emotion has further led to this cycle. All these male stigmas in society make it difficult for men in the household to be open about their feelings.

It's not masculine

Society often defines masculinity as appearing strong, being a provider, and always leading the family forward. However, such a narrow definition of masculinity has led men to act and react in the same way. Similarly, fathers feel pressure to always provide for the family, hide their problems, suppress their emotions and solve every problem in the household. These societal expectations have resulted in the father becoming inexpressive and emotionally unavailable in the family.

Always appear strong

Similar to what we discussed above, many men see it as their role to appear strong for everyone in the family. Such a situation can lead to a lack of space for men to openly express their feelings. Whether it's about being a primary breadwinner, providing support to the family, or being stronger during challenges, there's a tendency for people to assume that the 'strong one' is managing everything well. However, this can't always be true. There is a fear that opening up about their struggle could harm the family dynamics, which may discourage fathers from expressing their emotions.

Personal insecurity

Fathers may personally feel insecure about opening up their emotions and feelings to the family. Lack of reassurance and emotional availability from other family members make it difficult for fathers to express themselves. Some dads often feel that being vulnerable is a sign of weakness, which makes it challenging for them to freely express their emotions.

Struggle to open up

Struggling to identify and manage one's own emotions is a sign of a lack of emotional intelligence. Many fathers lack this skill, which makes it difficult for them to express their feelings vulnerably. Fathers often express their feelings through anger due to their lack of emotional vulnerability. Several situations, experiences, and societal norms have together made it difficult for them to share what they feel.