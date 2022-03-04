Fascinating Life Story of Cedric Kashama – A talented and passion-driven 3D Designer

Nowadays, three-dimensional art and design are the most sought-after and omnipresent forms of content. We experience it on our social media handles and content streams all the time unless one has been living under a rock. Such has been the popularity of the 3D art niche that the protagonists of the industry now have a global community. These 3D artists are in high demand across the globe. There are countless businesses based on the niche, with some offering sophisticated software to assist the artists while providing 3D design services.

Cedric Kashama has been in the 3D art and design industry for a long time now and has seen his fair share of success. He describes himself as someone who loves to bring colourful content to life. Cedric is a self-taught designer from an early age who prefers to follow his creative self instead of chasing after trends. Cedric, a self-taught designer, has been involved in developing futuristic concepts for Tik Tok and Instagram reels. He has also worked with 4D cinema software. Cedric likes to follow his heart in his designs instead of going after trends to get quick returns. Today his Tik Tok account has nearly 1.4 million followers, with some of his videos registering over 60 million views! However, Cedric wasn't always working in the 3D niche from the beginning!

Cedric began working on YouTube to build a popular channel on the platform. While working for his vlogs, he realized he was more passionate about editing the videos and making them more creative. Around the same time, Cedric was enrolled in a mathematics major, destined to become an engineer. However, his newfound passion for 3D art and design meant he needed a more powerful computer and raised some money. Thus, Cedric began working at Deliveroo at the expense of missing his classes. All this while he was lying to his parents about attending his academic engagements! However, this charade of his didn't last long as his parents soon found out and were quite disappointed with him. Cedric, however, continued to work at Deliveroo and raised enough money to buy a new computer for himself. However, Cedric considers it one of his early mistakes not letting his friends and parents know about him missing classes.

Cedric believes that his ability to back himself to take the necessary risks to achieve his goals is his biggest strength. It is this belief that he has which has helped him achieve success in the industry. He further strengthened this belief after he met Damso, a Belgian-Congolese rapper. What Damso said had an impact on Cedric. He told Cedric that to succeed; you have to be passionate. When you love something, you have to do it, and if you do it, you have to do it well. This is what drives Cedric every day to follow his passion!

