Extreme Heat Kills Three Lions At Tokyo Zoo, Dehydration Suspected As Cause

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Japan's relentless summer heat is now taking a toll on wildlife. Three lions at a Tokyo zoo have died within days of each other after falling ill during an intense heatwave, highlighting the growing impact of rising temperatures on animals as much as humans.

Three lions die within a week

The deaths occurred at Tama Zoological Park in Hino, located in the greater Tokyo metropolitan area. According to a statement released by the zoo, the lion enclosure was temporarily closed in late July after several big cats began displaying worrying symptoms, including unusual tiredness and a loss of appetite.

The illnesses emerged during exceptionally high temperatures that have gripped Japan and several parts of East Asia.

In an effort to help the lions cope with the heat, caretakers arranged several cooling measures. Water sprays, industrial fans, intravenous fluids, and medication were used to stabilise the affected animals.

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Despite those efforts, Mugi, a three-year-old lioness, died on July 28. She was followed by Ichigo, aged 11, three days later, while Luena, a 15-year-old lioness, died on Sunday.

Veterinarians are conducting post-mortem examinations to confirm the exact cause of death. However, the zoo said all three lions showed signs of severe dehydration and multiple organ failure, indicating that heat stress was likely a major contributing factor.

The zoo reported that 10 lions required medical attention during the heatwave. While four lions are now recovering, three others remain unwell and continue to receive treatment under close veterinary supervision.

Japan faces historic heatwave

The incident comes as Japan experiences one of its harshest summers in recent years. According to the country's meteorological agency, some regions recorded temperatures of 40°C or higher for five consecutive days in late July, the longest such stretch ever documented.

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Authorities have repeatedly issued heatstroke warnings across large parts of the country. The weather agency has even introduced a new classification for days when temperatures hit 40°C, describing them as "cruelly hot days" to reflect the severity of the conditions.

Scientists have also linked the soaring temperatures to the ongoing Super El Niño event, which has contributed to rising global temperatures and more frequent extreme heat episodes.