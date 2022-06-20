Exclusive: Undergoing grief, trauma? Dr Hansaji gives tips to be mindful

Image credits: Google

Yoga asanas do not only work on the physical body but also helps you on mental and emotional levels. If you practice yoga everyday, you can become confident and also have an optimistic attitude towards life.

In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, Dr.Hansaji Yogendra, Director at The Yoga Institute spoke about healing from trauma with the help of yoga. Here is an excerpt from the interview:

How can yoga help in dealing with trauma and grief?

Traumas are going to come. Wisdom has to come that if anybody is born he is going to die. Learn to be prepared for anything. Calm yourself down, give a thought to it and do not take the situation as a trauma. Don't think about problems. Think about solutions. Trauma should not overpower you. Get active in actions that you can do and find solutions to your situation. Once you behave like that the trauma is taken care of. Once you are in your routine your body and mind can take the traumas. Discipline is required. We should always have a healthy routine in our lives. When sudden things happen in life, you do not feel like eating.

Mindfulness is the new buzzword, does it help if we incorporate it in our daily life? Will it help our disappointments and help us cope better?

Mindfulness just tells you, remain integrated personality. Do not become disintegrated personality. Mind can go anywhere in a fraction of a second. Mind is everywhere as every cell has intelligence in the body. We use the word focus, concentration. Yoga means uniting yourself in the object above which you want to know everything. Mindfulness is in yoga right from the beginning. Every work should be done with body, mind and balance is required.

