Exclusive for women! Delhi to soon get 250 parks where men won't be given entry

New Delhi: Work has begun on identifying locations for establishing women-only 'pink parks' in all MCD wards, Delhi Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal has said. The idea is to give a "more comfortable space" to women in the city, besides providing several amenities, he said.

"Recently, in a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, I cited the example of a 'pink park' in my ward (Chandni Mahal) in old Delhi and suggested that such parks can be set up in all wards.

"My idea found resonance with the Chief Minister and later, in a meeting of the civic body's Horticulture department, I proposed that each ward should have at least one such park," Mr Iqbal said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has 250 wards in its jurisdiction.

AAP councillor Iqbal said a 'pink park' was set up on Mata Sundari Road as a pilot project and children aged up to 10 can accompany women visiting the parks. The same model will be replicated in other wards. These 'pink parks' will have toilets, CCTV cameras, gym facilities and graffiti on the walls to offer the women a comfortable horticultural space.

The Delhi deputy mayor said councillors will identify one park in their respective wards for conversion into 'pink parks'. "Many councillors have been told to look for locations in their wards already. This initiative is to provide better and safer places for women in public parks and I am hopeful that even councillors from other parties will co-operate in achieving this vision," he told Press Trust of India.

