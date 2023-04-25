5 nature-friendly resorts near Mumbai for a complete cool-down this summer

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 25, 2023
The Eeras Agro Resort, Palghar: It is a nice affordable place to chill with your family during this summer. The cottage suite room are worth staying in. Cost starts from ₹3k onwards
Saya Grand Resort & Spa, Thane: is an ultimate getaway within the city sprawling across 16 acres of lush greenery if you have less time in hand. Cost starts from ₹5k onwards
The Forest Club Resort, Karjat: You can dive into largest meandering pool and infinity pool with direct access to it from luxurious rooms and have the best views of lush greenery. Cost starts from ₹8k onwards
The Blue Bella Resort , Mulshi: offers the coziest luxury glamping near Mumbai. Cost starts from ₹8k onwards
Project Karjat: It is a private property with cabins in the forest overlooking the lake and mountains for nature enthusiasts. This could be your best summer place to relax and rejuvenate. Cost starts from ₹16k onwards
Thanks For Reading!