Everyone’s Ditching Regular Vacations For This ‘Glowcation’ Trend

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Glowcation is a travel trend that has become increasingly popular lately. From being a niche social-media aesthetic, it has now transitioned into a statistically backed powerhouse in the 2026 travel economy. Newly consolidated data from global authorities, including Booking.com and Skyscanner, reveals that travel is being comprehensively re-engineered, with glowcations being a key area of focus. A glowcation is a travel trend focused on wellness, dermatology, and self-care, where the goal is to return home mentally and physically rejuvenated. Unlike traditional spa vacations that only focus on relaxation, glowcations incorporate science-backed technology, personalised skin treatments, and healing rituals. Driven heavily by Gen Z and millennial travellers, this shift moves away from exhausting, jam-packed sightseeing itineraries. Instead, it treats travel as a channel for self-care. According to data, 80% of global travellers are interested in booking a glowcation, with 93% of Indian travellers open to trips built around skin health and renewal.

“For us, a glowcation is a doctor-guided wellness programme rooted in our integrated wellness approach that goes beyond surface beauty. It is about restoring your inner balance so that natural radiance shines through. At a traditional spa, glowcation is achieved through pampering, often making it short-lived or even momentary. We try to ensure that the glow is achieved in a wellness-forward and transformation-focused manner including in-depth doctor consultations, daily monitoring, doctor-prescribed healing cuisine, targeted therapies, lymphatic support, yogic kriyas, and functional fitness and holistic activities. By addressing underlying factors such as inflammation, gut health, hormonal balance, sleep quality and stress, our customised programmes don't just help enhance skin health, which is a mirror of systemic health, but also revive energy and vitality, revealing a natural, healthy inside-out glow that reflects true wellbeing,” says Sharmilee Kapur, Founder-Director, Atmantan Wellness Centre, Pune.

The soaring demand

The demand for glowcations has gone up across the world. George Cooper, CEO & Founder, KK Collection, Sri Lanka, says, “We’re seeing strong interest from millennials and Gen Z travellers, particularly those who value wellness as part of their lifestyle rather than an occasional indulgence. There’s also a noticeable rise in women travellers and couples, as well as urban professionals looking for short, meaningful resets. The appeal lies in combining travel with self-care in a way that feels intentional and enriching.”

Sharmilee adds, “What's really striking is how wide and deep the interest is becoming. Across age groups, across genders, across different stages of lives -- our guests today are arriving more self-aware than ever. They are asking pertinent questions - about their biomarkers, inflammation, or how their body is not performing as it used to and why a cookie cutter nutritional plan hasn’t worked for them. We integrate Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy into a glowcation format.”

Natural locations add to the experience

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Natural locations such as mountains, forests and organic farms are believed to offer better glowcation experiences to patrons. “The setting naturally changes the pace of how guests experience well-being. Surrounded by forests, mountains and river valleys, there is a sense of calm and stillness that is difficult to replicate in a city environment. Guests spend more time outdoors, move more slowly and become more connected to nature and to themselves. Even simple moments like early morning walks, quiet evenings or meals shaped by seasonal ingredients feel restorative here. Bhutan’s emphasis on mindfulness and balance also adds a deeper sense of grounding to the overall experience,” says Vishal Pradhan, Operations and Marketing Manager at Pemako Bhutan.

Food matters

Food also plays a key role when it comes to a glowcation experience. Are clean-eating, gut-health, or organic farm-to-table menus a part of the program? “Food plays an essential role in the wellness journey. We follow a farm-to-table approach, with fresh produce sourced directly from our own organic vegetable garden. For guests seeking more focused wellness goals, we also offer specially curated detox and weight-loss menus designed to support overall wellbeing while maintaining a nourishing and enjoyable dining experience,” says Cooper.

Where do people travel for glowcations?

“Glowcations reflect a clear shift in how travellers are approaching holidays today, moving beyond pure leisure towards experiences that deliver tangible wellbeing outcomes. “Travellers are increasingly seeking breaks that help them feel healthier, more energised and mentally reset, rather than simply offering a temporary escape. While the trend is often associated with younger travellers like millennials and Gen Z, we are witnessing strong interest across working professionals and couples in the 25 to 45 age segment, who view wellness travel as a meaningful investment in self-care and preventive wellbeing. Destinations such as South Korea continue to attract interest for advanced skincare, scalp-care treatments and dermatological experiences, while Japan is seeing growing demand for slower, mindful wellness traditions centered around onsens, forest immersion and restorative living. We are also witnessing rising interest in longevity-focused wellness travel, particularly in destinations like Switzerland and Austria, known for medical wellness clinics, personalised nutrition programs and biohacking therapies aimed at improving sleep, stress management and overall vitality. Nature-led wellness experiences are gaining momentum globally — from geothermal therapies and silica-rich lagoon bathing in Iceland to Ayurveda-led rejuvenation programs in Kerala and yoga-focused retreats across Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. What is particularly interesting is that wellness enthusiasts are now designing holidays around wellness and beauty/skincare experiences, increasingly becoming the core motivation driving travel decisions,” says Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

SD Nandakumar, President and Country Head – Holidays and Corporate Tours, SOTC Travel Limited, adds, “What started as a niche trend among younger travellers is now finding wider appeal across couples, professionals and multigenerational families looking to integrate wellness into their overall holiday experience. Southeast Asia continues to see strong demand for its spa and holistic wellness ecosystems, especially destinations like Thailand and Bali that offer detox programs, healing therapies and immersive wellness retreats. We are also seeing increasing interest in wellness formats centered around sleep tourism and digital detox retreats, with destinations such as the Maldives and Bhutan resonating strongly among travellers seeking slower, low-stimulation escapes focused on mindfulness and quality rest. Closer to home, destinations like Himachal Pradesh and Coorg are attracting travellers seeking nature-led wellness, meditation, breathwork and clean-air escapes that support both physical and mental reset.”

People who felt the difference

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The shift is personal, not just statistical. “I took a four-day glowcation in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, and it was a complete reset,” says Beena Kumar, entrepreneur. “Think mountain-facing rooms, Ayurvedic treatments, sound healing, and local, nourishing food. Mornings were for meditation with the Dhauladhar range behind me. Afternoons were detox spa rituals and forest walks. Evenings ended with bonfires and zero screen time. It’s called a glowcation because the glow isn’t just external. After four days, I felt lighter, clearer, and more connected to myself.”

“My glowcation in Kenya was three days of luxury meeting wilderness,” says Anuradha Tiwari, a Company Secretary. “We stayed at a premium eco-resort. Days began with sunrise meditation, followed by treatments inspired by Masai healing traditions using shea and marula oils. Between safari drives, I journaled, swam in infinity pools facing the plains, and ate fresh, local food. Being surrounded by wildlife and open skies strips away the non-essential. I didn’t just return with a tan. I returned with calm and a glow from within.”

“My three-day glowcation in Koh Samui, Thailand, was a complete reset,” says Swati Vajpayee, AVP Data Protection. “I felt so rooted — ocean-facing villas, Thai herbal spa treatments, and sound healing by the sea. Mornings started with meditation to waves and sunrise over the Gulf of Thailand. Detox rituals, coconut oil massages, and walks through palm forests were key. It was one of the best vacations I’ve had, and I plan to turn more of my trips into glowcations.”