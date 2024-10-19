Essential Guide To Nutrition During Pregnancy

Pregnant women often come by suggestions from everyone around. For instance, “now you have to eat for two”, “cravings mean the baby is asking for it” and more such well-meaning but unfounded advices. Let’s understand the importance of nutritious food even before we are born. Wholesome food consumption during pregnancy should not be underestimated. It plays a key role in the health and development of both the mother and the unborn baby.

The necessity to eat well during pregnancy is vital as it benefits the baby in the long run too. It generates a robust foundation for the child’s health, not just at birth, but for the whole lifespan. A child’s healthy progress and development, with healthier organs, a tough immune system, and a reduced risk of ailments like diabetes and heart problems in future life – all these can be attributed to a balanced diet rich in nutrients adapted by the mother.

Dr. Ankurita Gupta (Dietitian), Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Indirapuram, New Delhi, says, “The nutrients a pregnant woman consumes directly influence the baby’s growth, brain development, and overall well-being. A balanced and well-planned diet ensures that the fetus receives the essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins necessary for proper development, and it helps reduce the risk of pregnancy complications for the mother. The mother's nutritional status can also influence long-term health outcomes for the child, including their risk of developing certain chronic conditions later in life.”

Nutritional deficiencies

“Folic acid, a type of B vitamin, helps prevent neural tube defects, which are serious abnormalities of the brain and spine. Leafy green vegetables, fortified cereals, and citrus fruits are rich in folate, while prenatal vitamins are often recommended to ensure sufficient intake. Iron is another important nutrient, as it supports the production of extra blood needed to supply oxygen to the baby. A deficiency in iron can lead to anemia, which increases the risk of preterm birth and low birth weight. Foods like spinach, red meat, and lentils are good sources of iron, and consuming vitamin C-rich foods can enhance its absorption,” explains Dr. Gupta.

Calcium is important for the development of bones and teeth of the baby. Dairy products, fortified plant-based milks, and leafy greens provide calcium, while exposure to sunlight and fortified foods can boost vitamin D levels. Hydration is also key to supporting increased blood volume and amniotic fluid levels. An inadequate or imbalanced diet can result in developmental delays, birth defects, or long-term health problems for the child, such as obesity or diabetes, avers Dr. Gupta.

Weight gain and craving

Ideal weight gain recommended by experts is between 10-12 kg from pre-pregnancy weight. According to Nutritionist & Lifestyle Educator Karishmma Chawla, “To ensure the right weight gain, pregnant women should ingest additional calories categorically coming from complex carbohydrates and lean protein. Hence it is important to eat a balanced diet rather than giving into cravings to justify overeating or eating poor quality foods.”

Foods to avoid

Processed food, refined flour, alcohol, tobacco, aspartame, raw eggs and seafood are some of the food categories best kept away from. Food that one is allergic or intolerant to, having excess food at one meal, drugs unless prescribed by a doctor are the other aspects to be avoided. Limit the use of white rice and other high glycemic foods like makhana. Refrain from having glutenous grains, packaged foods (they contain transfat and sugar) and carbonated drinks.”

Fetal growth

The main features of focus are the trimesters. The embryo doesn’t need too many calories. The first trimester is usually sluggish, and digestion is slow. Wholesome meals comprising of whole grains and cereals, lean protein and good fats are ideal. “In the second trimester the skeleton of the baby is formed, hence calcium is important. And the rest of the baby is made of protein, like skin, hair, nails tissues. Hence good protein is also crucial. Adequate protein also helps to prevent edema. Third trimester is dedicated to brain development that needs a good amount of healthy fats. Good fat sources are olive oil, avocado, ghee, coconut oil, fish, fish oil supplements, flax and walnuts. Limit fish to twice a week and choose fish low in mercury to avoid toxins,” suggests Chawla.

Pregnancy supplements

On whether an expectant mother should include Vitamins or other supplements in her diet, Dr. Vaishali Joshi, Senior Obstetrician & Gynaecologist at Kokilabein Ambani Hospital answers,

“There is robust evidence to support the use of folic acid supplementation in pregnancy, particularly in the first trimester. The supplement of Omega 3, vitamin D3 are advised along with calcium and iron preparations.

Due to lack of exposure to direct sunlight, supplementation of Vitamin D helps to optimise the level so that muscle weakness, tiredness, body ache problems are not experienced by the pregnant woman.” Vitamin B12 deficiency is common in vegetarians as the rich source of Vitamin B12 is mostly in fish. Deficiency can lead to nervous system related problems, low Haemoglobin levels (anaemia). It's important to correct it by oral medications or injections, she adds.