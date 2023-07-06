Entrepreneur Bikash Nepal Is Setting New Standards With Premium Nepali Food Products

Bikash Nepal shares a memorable moment with the renowned yoga guru, Baba Ramdev |

Bikash Nepal, the founder of Nepal Foods, is a visionary entrepreneur who aims to transform how the Nepali food industry is looked upon globally. Born and raised in Nepal, he currently resides in the UK but is committed to contributing to the betterment of his motherland in any and every possible way.

His inspiring story is a testament to the power of vision, perseverance, and a commitment to delivering exceptional products to the market. It was only in 2017 that Bikash established Nepal Foods, a move aimed at filling the market gap for premium quality Nepali products with exceptional packaging. However, his journey towards setting up the company had begun much earlier as he visited various parts of Nepal to explore local products. He also conducted thorough research on packaging, sourcing high-quality products, and understanding import and export.

Bikash founded his marketing company called Market Direct in 2014. The company was mainly engaged in sales, marketing, and merchandising, and collaborated with prominent brands such as Dabur, Dairy Valley, Haldirams, Gits, and Ashoka. This gave Bikash extensive experience in the food industry. However, there was also the realisation of Nepali products lacking in nutritional value and failed to match the premium quality and packaging offered by Indian brands. Bikash was determined to address this discrepancy and committed to creating a Nepali food brand that could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with renowned Indian brands. In a way, this was Bikash following his passion for creating a brand that could elevate the status of Nepali products.

“It was not easy. The early stages of Nepal Foods were not without challenges. As a relative newcomer in the industry, there were financial constraints. There was also this challenge of our food products being costlier compared with other Nepali products. I navigated these obstacles with caution and persistence, utilising my previous savings and gradually gaining the necessary expertise as well as some scale,” recalls Bikash, who has a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Delhi and a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Wales.

Over time, customers began to recognise the value of Nepal Foods’ commitment to premium packaging and quality. This acceptance from consumers fuelled the company's growth and strengthened its position in the market. The company has achieved remarkable success in a short span of time. Its dedication to premium packaging and quality has enabled the company to achieve an annual growth rate of 20-25% on a consistent basis. Its products are now available in 25+ countries, and it caters not just to Nepali customers but also to those from other communities and ethnicities.

“Always work for passion, not for money; money will follow soon,” says Bikash about his firm belief and commitment to working for passion rather than only for monetary gains.

Nepal Foods has also received prestigious honours such as the Great Taste Award in 2020 for their buff sukuti (dried meat) and the Great Taste Award in 2021 for their lapsi pickle (hog plum pickle). The company was also recognised as the Best Nationwide Nepalese Food Supplier in 2022.

“The secret of our success is identifying a potential segment and catering to it with the ideal products. We have a customer-centric approach and we strive to provide the best quality products. We continue to explore innovative ways to delight our growing customer base with new offerings,” says Bikash.

Looking to the future, Bikash envisions taking Nepal Foods to a global level, with plans to establish a truly global presence.