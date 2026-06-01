Enjoy Dairy The Right Way: Ayurvedic Rules For Milk And More

Growing up, we were always told to drink milk or consume dairy products for strength and health. In Ayurveda, milk and related products are held in high esteem for their health benefits. Yet many times, we don’t understand the right way of dairy consumption.

Every year, World Milk Day is observed on June 1 to raise awareness of the importance of milk consumption. Let us take this opportunity to focus on mistakes made when consuming dairy, the Ayurvedic methods for consuming it properly, and the Patanjali milk products that are useful for staying healthy.

Mistakes During Milk / Dairy Consumption

As per Ayurveda, the first mistake of dairy consumption is pairing with incorrect items such as sour / citrus food, bananas, meat, fish, and certain fruits. It impacts the digestive fires, leading to issues like gas, skin issues or allergies, and blockages.

Drinking cold milk results in digestive and mucus issues. From plain milk to products like curd, every milk product must be consumed at a particular time to get the benefits. But many don’t do that, thus impacting sleep, channels and other bodily functions.

Ignoring the doshas, while having milk products, causes issues like respiratory troubles, acidity, skin inflammation, etc. Overconsumption can cause nutrient-related issues, overdoses of minerals, heart issues, hormonal problems, etc.

One should understand that the right method of consuming dairy products works in favour of one's health, according to Ayurveda. Discover these methods along with the Patanjali products to include in your diet.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Consume Milk / Dairy

Food Pairing: Add spices like turmeric, cardamom and cinnamon to milk to aid in digestion and combat heaviness. Including spices like cumin and ginger in buttermilk or yoghurt boosts its benefits. A teaspoon of ghee in milk helps oil the digestive system and boost sleep. Dry fruits like almonds, raisins, walnuts, and dates, soaked, peeled, and blended with milk, work for rejuvenation. Choose natural sweetening options like dates, honey, and raw sugar. While vegetables don’t pair with milk, you can pair carrots and lauki or bottle gourd.

Temperature: Always have milk warm or at room temperature. Boiling the milk makes it light and easier to assimilate. As mentioned, any cold milk product, including milkshakes, harms the digestive system. Even hot milk should be avoided.

Timing: The best time to have milk is at night, at least half an hour to one hour before going to sleep, to relax and get good sleep. However, children and those into workouts and muscle building can have it in the morning. Yoghurt and paneer in lunch boost the digestive fires. Buttermilk is a great afternoon refresher.

Doshas: Those with the Vata dosha deal with dryness and coldness. So, have warm milk with spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Even fresh butter works. Those with Kapha Dosha facing heavy and sluggish tendencies must have dairy products moderately. Opt for warm low-fat milk and add spices like turmeric and black pepper for digestion. Pitta Dosha people face heat and intensity. Consume milk at room temperature. Use ingredients like rose petals and saffron for cooling.

Amongst the various Patanjali dairy products, start with the Patanjali Cow's Whole Milk Powder (200 Gms and 500 Gms) and Patanjali Cow's Skimmed Milk Powder (200 Gms and 500 Gms), which can be used in various dishes.

Or choose Patanjali Cow's Ghee (200 Ml, 450 Ml, and 5 Ltr). Made from cow's milk, use it in various dishes for its health benefits and taste. Fitness freaks can have Patanjali Nutrela Sports Whey Performance – Malai Kulfi (1 Kg and 2 Kg) and Patanjali Nutrela Sports Whey Performance – French Vanilla (1 Kg and 2 Kg). They help with faster muscle recovery, improved stamina, and lower fatigue and cramps.

On World Milk Day, observed on June 1, have milk and other dairy products the Ayurvedic way to ensure they don't impact your health in a bad manner.