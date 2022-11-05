Enjoy a refreshing cuppa by avoiding these 6 coffee brewing mistakes

For many, the day never really begins if it is not with a good cup of coffee. And when we say, it means the one prepared with a perfect coffee, sugar and other elements. And in order to get that perfect cuppa, Girish Chandra, Beverage Training Manager, Lavazza India suggests, six easy to avoid mistakes while brewing your perfect cup of joy.

Don’t store coffee beans in refrigerator

When you store coffee beans in refrigerator, it does not retain their quality. While in the refrigerator, coffee beans absorb the moisture and the smell of the fridge. Store coffee beans in an airtight container at room temperature.

Use accurate water temperature

Overheated water turns the coffee bitter. On the other hand, if the water is not sufficiently hot, it will result in under extraction and bland coffee. The ideal water temperature for making the best-tasting coffee is between 91 and 96 degrees celsius.

Not Tapping the Ground Coffee

Tapping the coffee grounds will ensure that the coffee extracts are fully extracted. Tapping on the filter ensures that all grounds are evenly distributed and can be effectively extracted when you pour hot water over it.

Coffee to Water Ratio

Similarly, to achieve the best flavour for pour-over coffee, pay close attention to the water to grounds ratio. The ideal coffee-to-water ratio for a perfect cup of java is 1:13 to 1:15. You can adjust this ratio based on your personal tastes and preferences, such as whether you desire a medium or strong drink.

Pouring Water into the Filter

Pouring water correctly is essential for making the finest pour-over coffee. This critical step must be carried out with care and caution. Pouring water in a hasty manner may lead to under extraction and weak coffee.

Quality of Beans

Coffee usually reaches its peak aromatic complexity in 4 weeks/2 months (depending on its origin), after which the aromatic peculiarities gradually fade. It is important to buy fresh beans and avoid stale and flavourless cups when you order single-origin coffee.