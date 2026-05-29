End Of An Urdu Era: Renowned Urdu Poet Bashir Badr Passes Away At 91; Key Facts To Know The Icon

Bashir Badr Passes Away |

Bashir Badr, one of the most celebrated voices in Urdu literature, passed away at the age of 91, leaving behind a timeless legacy of poetry, ghazals, and shayari that touched millions across generations. Known for his simple yet deeply emotional writing style, Bashir Badr became a household name among poetry lovers in India and abroad. Badr, the legendary Urdu poet, died in Bhopal on May 28, 2026. He was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions to literature.

About Bashir Badr

Born in 1935 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Bashir Badr developed a passion for Urdu literature at a young age. Over the decades, he emerged as one of the finest modern Urdu poets, admired for blending romance, pain, philosophy, and human emotions into memorable verses. His poetry often reflected everyday life and relationships, making it relatable to common readers.

Many of his couplets became immensely popular and are still widely quoted on social media, in mushairas, and literary gatherings. One of his most famous lines, “Log toot jaate hain ek ghar banane mein,” continues to resonate deeply with audiences. His work was appreciated not only by literary critics but also by Bollywood and music lovers, as several singers and artists drew inspiration from his poetry.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Early age

He completed his higher education and PhD from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and also served as a professor of Urdu there. The legendary figure is known for writing ghazals in simple, romantic, and highly effective colloquial language. He introduced many new and distinctive words to the ghazal genre.

Received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri

Bashir Badr received numerous honours during his illustrious career, including the Padma Shri, recognising his immense contribution to Urdu literature. Despite facing personal hardships and health issues in later years, he remained an influential figure in the literary world.

His demise marks the end of an era for Urdu poetry. Writers, politicians, artists, and admirers across the country have expressed grief over his passing and remembered him as a poet whose words gave voice to love, loneliness, and hope. His poetry will continue to inspire generations to come.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Key facts about the poet

During his college viva exam, Badr anonymously used his own couplet. The professor rejected the analysis, causing him to fail the exam.

Badr was a highly decorated academic. He topped all subjects in his MA at AMU.

During the 1986 communal violence in Meerut, his home and all his unpublished books and writings were burned to the ground.