Elevate Your Beauty Game With A New Range OF All-Natural Skin Care Products By Two Homegrown Brands 

Most of us have come to grow on sunscreens. Trying the Vitamin Therapy Netsurf Herbs & More Sunscreen helped strengthen the process. As an Ayurvedic brand, its chemical-free sunscreen comes replete with skin-safe natural oils and herbs. The brand has nailed the formulation. The SPF-30 sunscreen offers fungicidal properties. The papaya in it protects the skin from UVA/UVB sun rays and nourishes it. The jojoba leaf extract moisturises the skin and sandalwood oil soothes and keeps it hydrated. And the vitamin E in it makes the skin look even-toned and radiant.

The sunscreen comes in a tube packaging and it is very mild on the face. The cream is good for dry and combination skin as it blends well with any moisturiser or cream you apply to your face. The product has mild fragrance.

The next we tried was their Rang Dé BB Cream, which is a delight for any skin type. It works as a foundation you don't need any other layer on your face. It has a buildable coverage and blends well on the skin over sunscreen, thanks to its moisturising properties. The dull side? It begins to fade in a couple of hours but the SPF 50 formula makes it a win-win product.

Their Rang De Lipstick range completes the look. It has a smooth texture and lasts longer. The lipstick works both as a lip tint as well as for eyes shadow. The all-natural ingredients like amino acid, olive oil and peppermint oil add hydration to lips with a matte finish. It's especially good to combat dryness of lips.

Herbs & More Brightening Face Wash by Netsurf Direct was our next pick. It seemed to be a good choice for its all-natural properties. The natural powdered face wash contains no water and works magic when applied with a bit of water. This is perfect for normal, dry, and combination skin types. The powder comes in a scrub form so clears the tanning as well. A pro tip from our end is to don't rub it much on your face and wash it just in some time. Those with oily skin can try their oil control face wash, which too is good and deeply cleanses the skin.

The highlight of this brand is their Makeup Removal Balm. With its solid balmy consistency, you may think it's sticky but it goes silky smooth on the face. It appears like solidified coconut oil and works the same way, for the after-wash is magical. It has coconut oil, safflower oil and chamomile oil which moisturises the skin. The after-wash glow on the face is magical and the fragrance of the product is just the cherry on the cake. We highly recommend this product.