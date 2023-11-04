El Salvador Imposes ₹1 Lakh Entry Fee On Indian Tourists; Read To Know Why | culture trip

Central American country El Salvador or the Republic of El Salvador is known as the 'Land Of Volcanoes'. Apart from this, the country is known for its natural beauty, scenic beaches and for its diverse culture. Many tourists visit this beautiful country from different parts of the world. But recently, El Salvador imposed ₹1 lakh entry fee on Indian tourists and more than 50 African nations.

Why?

El Salvador wanted to restrict migration through the country to the United States as during the fiscal year 2023, the US Customs and Border Patrol witnessed a high number of migrants with 3.2 million.

The country's government find this a crucial method to address challenges related to migration and so that they can curb the number of travellers passing through the country and entering the United States. The step is seen as a border and immigration control measure.

The money collected through these entry fees will be used to improve infrastructure and other facilities at El Salvador's primary international airport.

El Salvador- 'Land Of Volcanoes' | Expedia

Suchitoto | Viator

Must-visit places in El Salvador

Ruta de Las Flores means 'Route of Flowers' as there is beautiful varieties of wildflowers present along the way. Nahuizalco, Juayua, Apaneca, Ataco and Suchitoto are must-visit places in El Salvador along with El Tunco- Surf Village, Mizata, Playa El Tunco, Cerro Verde National Park, City of Santa Ana, Joya de Ceren, La Palma, Tazumal, Puerta del Diablo, Lake Ilopango, San Miguel, Coatepeque Caldera, Cihuatán, Laguna de Alegria, Montecristo National Park and Conchagua Volcano.

Museums like the Natural History Museum and the David J Guzmán National Museum take you down the historic lane and gives insight into archaeology.

The official language of El Salvador is Spanish. The population and culture of El Salvador are a combination of Indian and Spanish influences apart from European.

