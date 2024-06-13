Eid al-Adha 2024: How Are Hajj And Bakri Eid Related, Importance Of Hajj And Rituals Performed

Known by several names such as Bakrid, Bakra Eid, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, or Qurban Bayarami, Eid-ul-Adha is the second largest Islamic holiday observed by Muslims globally. Bakra Eid honors the readiness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, in contrast to Eid al-Fitr, which signifies the conclusion of Ramadan.

Muslims must make the Hajj, or pilgrimage to Mecca, once in their lifetimes. It unites believers in religious rites and acts of worship. One of the pillars of Islam, the Hajj, brings together millions of Muslims who go to Saudi Arabia once a year to participate in a series of religious rites and acts of worship. They give themselves over to devotion in an attempt to atone for past sins.

What is Eid al-Adha?

The three-day festival of sacrifice, known as Eid al-Adha, is observed on the tenth of Dhul-Hijjah, which falls on the third day of the Hajj. It falls on June 16 of this year.

After Eid al-Fitr, which commemorates the end of Ramadan, the month-long fast, Eid al-Adha is the second most important Muslim holiday. On this holiday, they slaughter sheep or cattle and distribute some of the meat to the poor.

Importance Of Hajj For Muslims

In a communal sense, the Hajj brings Muslims from all walks of life together to perform religious rites and acts of worship at the same time and location. These Muslims come from a variety of racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds. Many of them are left with a sense of equality, humility, and togetherness as a result.

Additionally, pilgrims bring their own requests, desires, and life experiences with them. In addition to fulfilling a pilgrim's religious duty, the Hajj is, for many, a once-in-a-lifetime, profoundly spiritual event.

Rituals That Pilgrims Perform At Hajj

Muslim travelers intending to do the Hajj travel from all over the world arrive in Mecca in a pure ihram state. The ihram, which unites pilgrims from many origins, is a symbol of humility and spiritual focus.

For men, this implies wearing only seamless white clothing, with the right shoulder always left uncovered and one piece wrapped around the waist and another over the left shoulder. Women can also dress in plain piece of clothing adhering the Hijab rules and not covering their faces.

For several pilgrims, standing on the Arafat plain and praising God, pleading for forgiveness, and making supplications is the pinnacle of the Hajj experience spiritually. Other customs include "tawaf," which is the circling of the Kaaba in Mecca seven times in a counterclockwise direction.

