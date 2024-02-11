Egg Freezing: All You Need To Know About This 'Gift' To Reproductive Health

The process of freezing eggs to preserve reproductive potential is gaining attention these days after several Indian celebrities recently opened up about it. Last year, popular TV actress Mona Singh spoke about freezing her eggs in an interview. Also, Priyanka Chopra has always advised women to embrace this technique when she said "everyone" to freeze their eggs terming it the "best gift one can give to self."

What is egg freezing all about and is it safe?

Egg freezing is a clinical procedure of extracting a woman's eggs (oocytes) and storing them in a conducive cool temperature, enabling women to secure their future fertility by fighting their biological clock to an extent.

Health experts claim it to be safe and effective, however, they believe that the concept is clouded with misconceptions and needs awareness for the better.

Involvement of hormone injections

Dr Nisha Bhatnagar MBBS, MD (ObGyn), Medical Director of Infinite Fertility notes that egg freezing is a beneficial option for fertility preservation in women and says, "Egg freezing involves stimulating the ovaries with hormones, collecting the eggs, and storing them in a frozen state until they are needed." Sharing details about the process, she says, "During the egg freezing process, low dosage injections are given for hormone stimulation. They are easy to use, but may result in temporary weight gain which stops within 48-72 hours of usage."

The doctor further points out that there is no clear scientific evidence that egg freezing increases the risk of cancer or other serious illnesses.

Dismissing misconceptions

Addressing how egg freezing holds a lack of clarity and fear in people, Dr. Prachi Benara, Senior Consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF, Gurugram, says, "There are certain misconceptions surrounding egg freezing such as ambiguity regarding its safety, efficacy, and potential long-term health implications."

"Egg freezing is considered invasive, and time-consuming and individuals are usually concerned about the psychological and emotional impacts of delaying childbearing or doubts regarding the potential of frozen eggs to result in successful pregnancies in the future. However, recent advancements in egg-freezing techniques have significantly improved success rates and outcomes, offering reassurance to individuals who wish to choose egg-freezing as an option," she adds.

Commenting on the prevalence of this method in reproductive health, Dr. Prachi Benara, states, "Today, egg freezing, or oocyte cryopreservation, is increasingly being preferred by women who wish to preserve their fertility for various reasons such as medical treatments, career pursuits, or personal circumstances."