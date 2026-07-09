Effective Ayurvedic Remedies To Recover From A Sprain

Spraining a body part can be extremely painful and make it hard to move. Treating a sprain often feels difficult, but Ayurvedic medicines and remedies can help without disrupting your daily routine. Learn what causes sprains, discover home remedies from Acharya Balkrishnaji, and see which Patanjali products may help.

The Sprain Story

In Ayurveda, a sprain is a problem with the Vata Dosha, which controls movement and circulation in the body. A sprain happens when a ligament is stretched or torn. Ligaments are elastic tissues that connect bones and help keep joints stable.

You can sprain your ankles, wrists, and knees because of a twist or unexpected impact. The symptoms include sudden, sharp pain at the time of injury, swelling, bruising, sensitivity to touch, and limited or no movement of the sprained part.

Doctors suggest resting the affected area to avoid further pain or injury. Apply the ice pack continuously for 15-20 minutes to reduce puffiness. Also, use the bandage to reduce swelling. Ensure the injured area is kept on a raised area, so that it heals properly.

Now, discover home remedies to lower the sprain and Patanjali products to help cure.

Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Treat Sprains

Turmeric: Acharya Balkrishnaji suggests, “Make a thick roti and apply mustard oil and turmeric on it. If you put this roti on the sprained part of the foot, you will get relief from swelling and the sprain.” Use Patanjali Turmeric Powder (20 Gms, 100 Gms, 200 Gms and 500 Gms) as its high medicinal properties are apt for this remedy.

Castor Oil: It lowers the pain thanks to ricinoleic acid, which lowers inflammation. Warm castor oil and slowly apply it to the affected part for circulation, reduce muscle stiffness, and heal naturally. Patanjali Cold-Pressed Castor Oil with Vitamin E (200 ml) has anti-inflammatory properties and is great for skin and hair.

Herbal Pouch: Create a small herbal cotton cloth potli or pouch with crushed garlic, ajwain, castor leaves, and a pinch of sendha namak or rock salt. Heat and apply it gently to the sprained area for 10 to 15 minutes. It reduces swelling. Patanjali Sendha Namak (100 Gms, 200 Gms and 1 Kg) is a pure form of salt and rich in potassium, iron, calcium, zinc, magnesium, copper, etc.

Apart from these remedies, use Divya Peedanil Taila (100 Ml). It contains Ayurvedic herbs like turmeric, chitrak, saunf, bhringaraj, jatamansi, sendha namak, manjistha, garlic, ajwain, and sesame oil. It lowers musculoskeletal pain, stiffness and inflammation, and boosts joint movement. It works well on joint, knee and back pain.

Divya Peedanil Ointment (25 Gms) is another good option. Herbs like nilgiri, mint, ajwain, mustard oil, and gandhpura oil soothe and reduce back, joint and muscle pain, lower inflammation and stiffness, and boost blood circulation.

The Patanjali Balm (10 Gms and 25 Gms) cools and soothes the affected area, like pain, sprains, strains and cramps. Its anti-inflammatory properties lower swelling. It also works on colds and coughs. Its ingredients include gandhpura oil, mint, and eucalyptus oil.

Don’t let a sprain make your life come to a standstill. Advice of Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, and using Ayurvedic remedies and Patanjali products will help in treating.