Ayurveda's Holistic Remedies For Ear Pain: Natural Relief At Home

When your ears start to hurt, it can be hard to focus on anything else. Ear pain often needs quick treatment to prevent infections or even hearing loss. Modern medicine can help, but Ayurvedic remedies aim to address the root cause. Acharya Balkrishnaji, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, explains the reasons behind ear pain and shares Ayurvedic home remedies and Patanjali products that can help.

Facing Earaches and Pain

Earaches and pain can happen when the ear’s delicate parts, like the eustachian tubes or nearby facial nerves, become infected or compressed.

For earaches, the usual culprits ainclude outer or inner ear infections causing inflammation, compression behind the eardrum, fluid accumulation, ear obstruction, barotrauma (sudden air pressure changes) and foreign objects or irritation.

Regarding referred pain or ache happening elsewhere, it means ear pain or aches due to issues in the throat, jaw or teeth, which are interconnected. It can be due to dental issues, throat infections, or sinus infections.

Ayurveda speaks of earache, or Karnasoola, as a result of dosha imbalance that obstructs the ear’s subtle channels, or strotas. It happens due to the worsening of Vata, which causes sharp, dry pain; Kapha, which causes blockages and sticky fluid; and Pitta, which causes irritation.

Along with changes in lifestyle options, Acharya Balkrishnaji also suggests simple Ayurvedic home remedies to cure earache or pain. Also, find Patanjali’s products to treat the issues.

4 Ayurvedic Remedies to Treat Earache and Pain

Onions: Acharya Balkrishnaji feels that using onions to treat ear pain is an unusual experiment. “Chop the onions and then warm them lightly in the pan. After warming, remove the juice from them. If you put four drops of this juice in each ear, it will provide relief from the earache, however bad it might be.”

Garlic and Sesame Oil: Mash and then heat two to three garlic cloves in a dollop of sesame oil till they turn slightly red. Cool the mixture, and then strain it into a small bottle. Just two to three drops in the outer ear and the garlic’s antimicrobial properties treat the ache.

Read Also From Toothaches To Bleeding Gums: Ayurvedic Solutions For Better Oral Health

Compress: One of the safest ways to ease the earache is by using hot or cold compresses. It effectively comforts the painful area while boosting blood circulation. Try keeping the hot or cold compress on the affected area for ten minutes. Ensure the hot compress is not too hot.

Cloves: Its anti-inflammatory and painkilling properties help deal with ear pain and infections. Slightly fry one clove in a spoonful of sesame oil till the oil comes to a boil. Then cool it down. Filter this oil later and drip a few drops into the ear. Keep doing this for a day or two till the ache goes away.

Patanjali also has products that can ease the earache or pain. Patanjali’s Divya Eargrit Gold (12 Gms) keeps the ear healthy, lowers internal ear inflammation, and fights earaches. It contains ingredients like cinnamon, tejpatra, nagkeshar, giloy, clove, amla, arjun, jawa, turmeric, neem, nirgundi, and shilajit.

Or use Patanjali Eargrit Eardrop (15 ml) to cure earache, lower inflammation, and treat issues like earwax. It contains Ayurvedic herbs like Sudarshan, apamarg, tulsi, bhringaraj, fenugreek, dhatura, neem, and turmeric.

With Patanjali products and simple Ayurvedic home remedies from Acharya Balkrishnaji, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved, earaches or pain will be a thing of the past.