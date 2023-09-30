 Echoes Of Earth Returns For Its 6th Edition In December 2023; Check Dates & Details
Updated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 02:21 PM IST
Echoes of Earth is finally returning with its 6th edition! The popular music festival that focuses on celebrating music, art, culture, and protecting the environment will take place in Bengaluru this year from December 2nd and 3rd.

This year's theme is 'Ensemble of the Wild,' which focuses on showing how different things in the Western Ghats are connected through music, talks, and art made from recycled materials.

The festival is working hard to be eco-friendly by reducing waste and becoming carbon-neutral. They're also doing things like using reusable glasses and water bottles and reusing things from previous festivals to be more sustainable. It's a great mix of important causes and fun experiences for the audience.

The greenest music festival will feature music styles like electronica, jazz, indie, and more, so there's something for everyone. The festival has just announced its initial lineup on Instagram, which features an array of global sounds with a balance of amazing acts from our own country.

Some of the artists performing this year are Sid Sriram, Tinariwen, Len Faki, Jitvam, Mezerg, Parra for Cuva, Mansur Brown from the UK, 8Kays, Yung Raja, Thaikkudum Bridge, Sahil Vasudev, and Modern Biology.

Tickets

The tickets are currently available on their website, with a starting price of INR 5,100.

The venue is yet to be disclosed.

