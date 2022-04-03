Eat Drink Repeat: Relish Hyderabadi Sheer Khurma this Ramadan Eid

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1.5 cups Vermicelli, fine, broken

2 litres Milk, full-fat, boiled

4 tbsp Clarified Butter (Desi Ghee)

150 gm (less or more as desired) Sugar

20 Dates, seedless and finely chopped

30 gm Almonds, slivered

30 gm Pistachio nuts

30 gm Cashew nuts, chopped

25gm Golden Raisins

2 tbsp Chironji (Charoli), blanched

1 tsp Green Cardamom powder

A pinch Nutmeg powder (Optional)

Saffron strands, steeped in 2 tbsp of warm milk

1 tbsp Rose Water

For garnish:

½ tbsp Rose Petals, dried and edible

½ tbsp Almonds, slivered

½ tsp Pistachio nuts

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed non-stick deep pan, heat the desi ghee. Sauté the slivered nuts until light brown. Add the golden raisins and the blanched charoli. Add the broken vermicelli. Sauté until it acquires / attains a light rust colour. Add the boiled milk along with the finely chopped dates. Simmer it for 8 to 10 minutes. To this add the steeped saffron strands, sugar, green cardamom powder and rose water (you may add nutmeg powder, if desired). Stir lightly. Let it cook for a minute. Switch off the flame. Transfer it into serving bowls and serve chilled / hot / warm, as desired garnished with edible dried rose petals and slivered nuts.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 07:00 AM IST